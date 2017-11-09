WATCH: Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert swap spit takes on ‘Late Show’

Stephen Colbert and Jon Stewart

Former Daily Show host Jon Stewart on Wednesday joined his old friend Stephen Colbert to plug an upcoming benefit raising money for autism—and swapped classic comedy spit takes in the process.

Colbert was discussing the budding friendship between General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Xi Jinping and President of the United States Donald Trump when he admitted he relates to the pair’s bromance.

“They’re both leaders of superpowers, which can be isolating,” Colbert said. “And sometimes, I feel that way—even as a late night host. That’s why it’s nice to have someone who understands what you’re going through, a friend a buddy, the kind of person who can finish your—“

“Pudding! He can finish your pudding!” Stewart offered, arising from under Colbert’s desk.

Stewart was hyping “Night of too Many Stars,” a benefit supporting the nonprofit organization NEXT for Autism. According to Stewart, the event will bring together numerous A-list celebrities, who are offering prizes to fans who support the cause.

But it was when Stewart informed Colbert that “one lucky winner is going to spend an entire episode of the Late Show under your desk” that the real hilarity ensured.

Watch Stewart and Colbert practice the timeless comedy trope, below: