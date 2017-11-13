WATCH: Mitch McConnell condemns another Republican senator for sexual misconduct in 1995

Then-Senate Ethics Committee Chairman Mitch McConnell (R-KY) denouncing former Sen. Bob Packwood (R-OR). Image via screengrab.

On Monday evening, MSNBC host Ari Melber discussed the very real possibility that if Alabama’s Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore resigns from the race amid allegations that he “dated” teen girls in his 30’s, he could easily cause the Senate to hold a vote on whether or not to expel him.

“This has actually happened 15 times, including 14 members who were kicked out for the original sin of supporting the Confederacy,” Melber noted. On the Senate’s website, they detail these expulsion proceedings, which took place between 1861 and 1862 under the charge of “support for the Confederate rebellion.”

“The last time this even came close in the modern era,” Melber continued, “was in 1995 over sexual misconduct allegations. The Senate Ethics Committee voted unanimously to boot Oregon Sen. Bob Packwood (R).”

After “multiple allegations of sexual harassment,” Packwood, a Republican, was headed for a full Senate vote when he resigned. At the time, the ethics committee was led by current Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) who has also called on Moore to resign.

Watch Melber discuss the history of Senate expulsions and a younger McConnell condemning another of his fellow Republicans for sexual assault allegations below, via MSNBC.