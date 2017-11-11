Quantcast

WATCH: Neo-Nazi’s son flips out during triple-murder trial of father

Eric W. Dolan

11 Nov 2017 at 22:37 ET                   
Brent W. Luyster (Clark County Sheriff's Office)

The son of a white supremacist who is on trial for allegedly murdering three people erupted during a courtroom appearance this week.

Brent Luyster’s 13-year-old son was called to the stand but refused to testify Wednesday in his father’s triple-murder trial, according to local media outlet KATU.

“I just don’t feel like talking. I’m trying to get my time over with and get out. You guys waste my time calling me down to court. I had to sit a whole 6 hours in a holding cell,” the boy said before standing up and shouting profanities at the judge.

Deputies escorted the boy out of the courtroom. He was held in contempt of court.

Brent Luyster is accused of fatally shooting Joseph Mark LaMar, Zachary David Thompson and Janell Renee Knight in Woodland, Washington last year. He also allegedly shot Breanne Leigh in the face.

He has a long criminal history, including a racist attack on an interracial couple who were cuddling.

“Look at this white girl over here with a stupid (racial slur); that’s gross,” Luyster said before threatening to kill them with his gun, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Watch video, courtesy of KOIN, below:

Eric W. Dolan has served as an editor for Raw Story since August 2010, and is based out of Sacramento, California. He grew up in the suburbs of Chicago and received a Bachelor of Science from Bradley University. Eric is also the publisher and editor of the psychology news website PsyPost. You can follow him on Twitter @ewdolan.
Campuses blanketed with 'No more secrets' signs warning rapists that women will not stay silent
