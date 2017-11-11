WATCH: Neo-Nazi’s son flips out during triple-murder trial of father

Brent W. Luyster (Clark County Sheriff's Office)

The son of a white supremacist who is on trial for allegedly murdering three people erupted during a courtroom appearance this week.

Brent Luyster’s 13-year-old son was called to the stand but refused to testify Wednesday in his father’s triple-murder trial, according to local media outlet KATU.

“I just don’t feel like talking. I’m trying to get my time over with and get out. You guys waste my time calling me down to court. I had to sit a whole 6 hours in a holding cell,” the boy said before standing up and shouting profanities at the judge.

Deputies escorted the boy out of the courtroom. He was held in contempt of court.

Brent Luyster is accused of fatally shooting Joseph Mark LaMar, Zachary David Thompson and Janell Renee Knight in Woodland, Washington last year. He also allegedly shot Breanne Leigh in the face.

He has a long criminal history, including a racist attack on an interracial couple who were cuddling.

“Look at this white girl over here with a stupid (racial slur); that’s gross,” Luyster said before threatening to kill them with his gun, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Watch video, courtesy of KOIN, below: