‘We’re not bringing back torture’: McCain vows to block any Trump nominees who support ‘enhanced interrogation’

Bob Brigham

08 Nov 2017 at 17:27 ET                   
Sen. John McCain (R), Dolnald Trimp -- AFP/Gage Skidmore via Flickr

United States Senator John McCain (R-AZ) has vowed to oppose any nominee of President Donald Trump who has a past record in support of torture.

“I cannot in good conscience vote for any nominee who in any way has supported the use of enhanced interrogation,” the Republican senator from Arizona said in a Wednesday statement to Politico.

On Tuesday, McCain was the only GOP senator to vote against the confirmation of Steven Engel to be an Assistant Attorney General.

Engel was confirmed 51-47, with injured Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) and indicted Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) not voting.

Politico reporter Seung Min Kim explains that this “almost certainly” means McCain will oppose the confirmation of torture memo author Steven Bradbury to be the general counsel of the Department of Transportation.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) has placed a “hold” on Bradbury’s confirmation.

“The president can sign whatever executive orders he likes,” McCain said in January. “But the law is the law. We are not bringing back torture in the United States of America.”

Watch ABC News report on the torture McCain survived as a prisoner of war during the Vietnam conflict:

