White House lashes out at both George Bush Senior and Junior for calling Trump a ‘blowhard’

David Ferguson 04 Nov 2017 at 21:00 ET

The White House lashed out at Presidents George H. W. Bush and George W. Bush on Saturday after Bush the elder called President Donald Trump a “blowhard” in a new book and George W. Bush said that Trump is well on his way to destroying the Republican Party.

The Washington Post said that the White House released an angry statement that said, in part, “If one Presidential candidate can disassemble a political party, it speaks volumes about how strong a legacy its past two presidents really had.”

The statement went on to say that George W. Bush’s decision to invade Iraq was “one of the greatest foreign policy mistakes in American history.”

The testy response came after author Mark K. Updegrove offered up a preview of his book about the Bush presidencies titled The Last Republicans.

Updegrove interviewed both former presidents before Trump was even inaugurated. Both men expressed their disdain.

“I don’t like him,” said George H.W. Bush in the summer of 2016. “I don’t know much about him, but I know he’s a blowhard. And I’m not too excited about him being [our] leader.”

George W. Bush said that he worried in 2016 that he will be “the last Republican president” in U.S. history.

“And it wasn’t just about Hillary Clinton becoming president,” Updegrove said. “It was because Donald Trump represented everything that the Bushes abhorred.”

A Bush family spokesman replied, “No comment” when asked for a response to the White House’s outburst.