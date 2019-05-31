Quantcast
‘All the emotions’: Fox & Friends celebrates the pretrial release of accused war criminal Trump wants to pardon

42 mins ago

“Fox & Friends” celebrated the release of accused war criminal Eddie Gallagher.

The decorated Navy SEAL, who is accused by other members of his unit of killing multiple civilians while deployed in Iraq, was released from custody Thursday after a military judge found prosecutors had attached tracking software to emails sent to Gallagher’s lawyers to find the source of media leaks.

“All the emotions here,” said Fox News anchor Jillian Mele, as video rolled of Gallagher’s release. “Tears, smiles, and hugs as Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher walks free.”

The program then broadcast comments from Gallagher’s wife, who tearfully celebrated his release ahead of a court-martial trial.

“My brother-in-law and I have been fighting for my husband for so long and for his freedom, and and sometimes felt like, you know, that was never going to happen, and then today it happened,” said Andrea Gallagher.

“Fox & Friends” host Pete Hegseth has been privately lobbying President Donald Trump to pardon Gallagher, whose fellow SEALs have said he bragged about killing “random” civilians and threatened witnesses.

