Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Anti-vaxxers threatened to burn down this Colorado lawmaker’s house with his kids inside after he sponsored a vaccine bill

By - May 25, 2019
State Rep. Kyle Mullica -- screenshot

Appearing on CNN on Saturday, a Democratic state representative from Colorado explained the vaccine bill he is shepherding through the legislature — and the resulting blowback he received from anti-vaxx activists which including death threats against himself and his children.

# p #1_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

Speaking with host Martin Savidge, State Rep. Kyle Mullica said making sure that everyone is vaccinated shouldn’t be a partisan issue, and that he was surprised at the vitriol he received for pushing for a different procedure for parents wanting an exemption.

# p #2_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

“Here in Colorado we looked at that solution and we decided to go a route where we formalized a process how you got that exemption,” he explained. “Instead of turning paperwork into a school, we wanted people to turn that paperwork into their local health departments.”

# p #3_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

“I’m an emergency room nurse and I ran for office because I think being a nurse is a perspective to have being a legislator. To see how partisan this issue became to me when I walked into it … I never would have thought it was a partisan issue,” he recalled. “It’s about protecting our community, and that was probably the most surprising thing.”

# p #4_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

Asked about the death threats by the CNN host, Mullica expressed dismay.

# p #5_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

“I don’t think there’s probably anything that we were doing that warranted that or really does warrant that,” he remarked. “A lot of the concerns we heard were around the safety of vaccines, around the state having the information. But again, you know, vaccines have been around for a long time, and they’ve done really great things for our community and saved millions of lives.”

# p #6_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

“And to threaten to burn down my house with my children inside of it because I want to make sure our communities are safe, I haven’t been able to wrap my head around it and I just think it’s completely unacceptable,” he added.

# p #7_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

Watch below:

# p #8_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #9_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

Don't let Silicon Valley control what you see. Get more stories like this in your inbox, every day.

# p #10_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
Next on Raw Story >
The apocalypse of 1969: The year America went to hell and the modern era began
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

 
 
SEE ALL RAW STORIES

Copyright (c) 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. | PO Box 21050 Washington, DC. 20009
Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, contact [email protected]
Raw Story Announces Partnership with Pulitzer Prize-Winning Reporter
David Cay Johnston

WASHINGTON, D.C. — RawStory.com announced today it
has partnered with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Cay
Johnston as part of a major push into investigative reporting.

Johnston won the 2001 Pulitzer Prize in beat reporting at the
New York Times for exposing inequities in the U.S. tax code.
Most recently, he received a page of President Donald Trump's
tax return, which was featured on Rachel Maddow...
 

LEARN MORE
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 

Google+