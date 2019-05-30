Quantcast

Bill O’Reilly: Trump called to complain that Mueller hated him

By - May 30, 2019
Former Fox host Bill O'Reilly gets interviewed on NBC's Today (Screen cap).

On Wednesday, Special Counsel Robert Mueller gave a brief press conference in which he made clear that his report does not exonerate President Donald Trump on the issue of obstruction. He also emphasized that Russia had interfered in the U.S. election.

That night, President Trump reportedly called right-wing media host Bill O’Reilly to gripe about Mueller. According to an interview O’Reilly gave to Bernie and Sid in the Morning with Bernard McGuirk and Sid Rosenberg, Trump thought Mueller was angry at the President for refusing to refund a $15,000 private club membership, Mediaite reports.

“President Trump called me last night around 11 o’clock,” O’Reilly said, noting the call was also about research for his upcoming book on Trump.

“He wouldn’t give him his deposit back for a country club membership that Trump owned and Mueller was moving,” O’Reilly said. “Mueller wanted $15,000 back and Trump said no.”

The President also thought Mueller was upset that he wasn’t appointed FBI head once the president fired James Comey.

“Trump says Mueller didn’t like him because he turned him down to be the head of the FBI after he fired Comey. The president says that Mueller lobbied for the job and Trump turned him down.”

