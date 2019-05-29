Border wall on private land near El Paso lacks necessary permits, local officials say

Former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach and former Trump adviser Steve Bannon are listed on the group’s website as part of the leadership team. Air Force veteran Brian Kolfage started the organization.

# p #5_12 # ad skipped = NULL #

When asked at the site Tuesday about the permitting process, Kobach said the owner of the land went through the permitting process and that “official inspectors were on the property” before construction began. He said that the group hoped the project would be finished by late Tuesday or Wednesday.

# p #6_12 # ad skipped = NULL #

But Ibardo later said the permit was only picked up Friday before the long holiday weekend, was incomplete when it was submitted and that site inspectors tried to visit the property last week but were turned away.

# p #7_12 # ad skipped = NULL #

Kobach said construction for the project cost between $6 and $8 million and began late Friday. The group had raised more than $20 million as of Monday. Kobach said the site was kept a secret to avoid protests and said the group was looking to expand its project to other parts of the border, including California and Texas.

# p #8_12 # ad skipped = NULL #

Ibardo said a timeline on when the situation could be resolved is unclear but that the project will be treated like any other that needs city approval.

# p #9_12 # ad skipped = NULL #

“There are a lot of moving pieces to this, it caught everyone off guard,” he said.

# p #10_12 # ad skipped = NULL #

He added that it’s unclear if the International Water and Boundary Commission, which oversees water and boundary issues between the United States and Mexico was made aware of the construction. We Build The Wall did not immediately respond to a request for comment later Tuesday afternoon.

# p #11_12 # ad skipped = NULL #