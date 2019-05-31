Quantcast
Connect with us


CNN panel shreds Justice Department for hiding transcripts of Flynn talking with Russians

Published

1 min ago

on

On Friday, Ex-CIA officer Phil Mudd and CNN’s legal analyst Jeffery Toobin ripped the Department of Justice for withholding essential transcripts between Michael Flynn and the Russian ambassador.

Mudd said that he was unable to “figure out” why it was withheld.

“It’s astonishing because this is highly relevant to the case. This is the core conversation that he was accused or admitted to lying about. What this goes back to is the national security agency, which is so understandably concerned about secrecy, but everybody at this point knows that the NSA taped this phone call. So, I don’t understand why there is any government interest at this point in preserving secrecy about a phone call that was clearly  taped,” Toobin told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer.

“So what are we going to tell the Russians, by the way, nobody knows this, but the Russian ambassador was tapped? We’ve known this for years. So all you have is the details of the transcript of the conversation. Well, the Russians know about that, too. This is about people not wanting to cooperate with a judge. I can’t see a national security reason for doing this when the adversary knows more than the judge does. This doesn’t make any sense to me,” Mudd said.

Watch below via CNN:

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

I've got exclusives coming you'll love. But we have a
team to support and we need your help to make them happen. That's why I'm inviting you to join Raw Story Investigates and go ad-free. Change history. Make a difference. Become a friend.

LEARN MORE NOW
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 