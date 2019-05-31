CNN panel shreds Justice Department for hiding transcripts of Flynn talking with Russians

On Friday, Ex-CIA officer Phil Mudd and CNN’s legal analyst Jeffery Toobin ripped the Department of Justice for withholding essential transcripts between Michael Flynn and the Russian ambassador.

Mudd said that he was unable to “figure out” why it was withheld.

“It’s astonishing because this is highly relevant to the case. This is the core conversation that he was accused or admitted to lying about. What this goes back to is the national security agency, which is so understandably concerned about secrecy, but everybody at this point knows that the NSA taped this phone call. So, I don’t understand why there is any government interest at this point in preserving secrecy about a phone call that was clearly taped,” Toobin told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer.

“So what are we going to tell the Russians, by the way, nobody knows this, but the Russian ambassador was tapped? We’ve known this for years. So all you have is the details of the transcript of the conversation. Well, the Russians know about that, too. This is about people not wanting to cooperate with a judge. I can’t see a national security reason for doing this when the adversary knows more than the judge does. This doesn’t make any sense to me,” Mudd said.

