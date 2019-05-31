Former Trump aide burned to ground for trying to blow-off ‘mob lawyer’ Dowd’s call to Flynn attorney as business as usual

On Friday, transcripts of a voicemail between Donald Trump’s then-attorney John Dowd and an attorney for former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn was released.

A panel hosted by CNN’s Jake Tapper reacted to the critical voicemail and said that it sounded like two “mob” lawyers talking to each other.

Hillary Clinton’s former campaign manager Robby Mook slammed political commentator David Urban for blowing of the voicemail.

Mook laughed at Urban while saying that voicemail sounded like two “mob lawyers.”

“There is so much smoke at this point, and we are all choking,” Mooks said. “The problem that we’re having here is that the guy who’s an expert on all of this, Bob Mueller, is going forward and is speaking in subtleties and being quite vague.”

“At some point, this has got to break because the problem we’re having is a bunch of people are lying, and the people who know the truth aren’t just putting it all out there. That’s why I think Mueller has got to get on the Hill; he’s got to testify and answer questions beyond what’s written,” he said.

Watch below via CNN: