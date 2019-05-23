CNN pundit laughs at Trump for being forced to call his staff up to confirm he’s not throwing tantrums

President Donald Trump (AFP / MANDEL NGAN)

CNN political director David Chalian couldn’t help but laugh at the president of the United States who desperately sought validation from his staff after allegations he was “throwing a tantrum.”

# p #1_10 # ad skipped = NULL #

In a statement Wednesday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) commented that President Donald Trump was furious during their three-minute White House meeting on infrastructure. He stormed out and Pelosi characterized it as a “tantrum.” Trump, according to staff, claimed that he actually made an effort to get a tighter grip on his horses. So, when Pelosi called it a “tantrum” he flew into a rage. He’s now spent 24 hours refuting the account, going so far as to ask his staff to verify his account.

# p #2_10 # ad skipped = NULL #





“You are the president of the United States of America. So, your voice carries the most weight in politics. And you have to call up your staff, who work for you, to serve as validators of your behavior because you want your version of events told so they robotically, one by one are, there in some kind of forced fashion to back up your story?” said Chalian.

# p #3_10 # ad skipped = NULL #

He said it’s clear that the “normal world” has been left far behind.

# p #4_10 # ad skipped = NULL #

“It is so clear that he is overmatched politically by Nancy Pelosi right now,” Chalian continued. “And I think this president understands it. I think that’s why we’re seeing him act out in this way. The remarks today — when she questioned ‘who is in charge over there’ is something that she asks herself. I mean that is not something that Donald Trump is happy to hear. That’s why you get that kind of behavior in the Roosevelt Room. This is not an evenly matched political fight right now.”

# p #5_10 # ad skipped = NULL #







Host Wolf Blitzer said that until today Trump didn’t have a disparaging nickname for Pelosi, but today he’s begun calling her “crazy,” a word he uses for several other foes including Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Maxine Waters, CNN’s Jim Acosta, MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski, New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd and NBC’s Megyn Kelly.

# p #6_10 # ad skipped = NULL #

“I don’t know what he’s basing that on,” Chalian said. “I mean, I think what he is doing, and I don’t know if the president gets this or not, but he’s being an unwitting co-conspirator in Nancy Pelosi’s effort to unify her caucus. Think about how this week started. There was a growing minority of members in the democratic caucus wanting to go to impeachment proceedings sooner rather than later. She doesn’t want. But that voice was getting a little louder. She had to deal with it.”

# p #7_10 # ad skipped = NULL #

He argued that Donald Trump helped quiet those voices and unify Democrats.

# p #8_10 # ad skipped = NULL #

Watch the comments below:

# p #9_10 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #10_10 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #11_10 # ad skipped = NULL #