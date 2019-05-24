Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Congresswoman makes strong case for invoking the 25th amendment on ‘paranoid’ Trump after latest outburst

By - May 24, 2019
Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) appears on CNN (Screen cap).

Appearing on MSNBC with host Chris Jansing, Rep. Jackie Speier made an impassioned pitch to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove Donald Trump from office following three days of outbursts from the volatile president.

# p #1_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

A simple explanation of the 25th Amendment is that it provides the procedures for replacing the president or vice president in the event of death, removal, resignation, or incapacitation — and was ratified after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

# p #2_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

“Obviously the president has been impacted by some of the things that Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) says and may be in particular the intervention,” Jansing prompted. “Do you agree with her? Is there an insinuation about the president’s stability, his mental stability? What do you take away from all of this?”

# p #3_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

“Well, I have felt for sometime that the mental stability of the president of the United States is in question,” Speier immediately replied. “And I suggested invoking the 25th Amendment way back when, when he was calling the leader of North Korea ‘Rocketman,’ and trying to gin up a war with North Korea.”

# p #4_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

“And I think that what we have here is someone who is obsessed,” she continued. “He is obsessive in his behavior in terms of talking about the investigation, about impeachment. He is also very compulsive. So there have been plenty of psychiatrists and psychologists who have observed him now for over two and a half years that have made the diagnosis from afar that he is a malignant narcissist.”

# p #5_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

“It’s anti-social behavior — paranoia and sadism. And I think you can find elements of all that,” she concluded.

# p #6_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

Watch the video below:

# p #7_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #8_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

Don't let Silicon Valley control what you see. Get more stories like this in your inbox, every day.

# p #9_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
Next on Raw Story >
Trump’s clownish HUD secretary is a perfect emblem of his incompetent misrule — but the disorder is much larger
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

 
 
SEE ALL RAW STORIES

Copyright (c) 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. | PO Box 21050 Washington, DC. 20009
Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, contact [email protected]
Raw Story Announces Partnership with Pulitzer Prize-Winning Reporter
David Cay Johnston

WASHINGTON, D.C. — RawStory.com announced today it
has partnered with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Cay
Johnston as part of a major push into investigative reporting.

Johnston won the 2001 Pulitzer Prize in beat reporting at the
New York Times for exposing inequities in the U.S. tax code.
Most recently, he received a page of President Donald Trump's
tax return, which was featured on Rachel Maddow...
 

LEARN MORE
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 

Google+