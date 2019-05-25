Quantcast

Devin Nunes buried in ridicule for holiday ‘cherry-picking’ tweet as internet reminds him of how he undercut Mueller

By - May 25, 2019
Devin Nunes speaking at the 2018 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

On Saturday, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), the former chairman and current ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, tweeted out an image of his haul after picking cherries on Memorial Day weekend:

Nunes was promptly mocked for his use of the word “cherry-picking,” with people comparing it to the way he handled the Russia investigation — refusing to probe the substance of the claims against President Donald Trump and instead trying to prove the president’s conspiracy theories about alleged misconduct of the officials who began the investigation in the first place:

About the Author
Matthew Chapman is a game designer, science fiction author, and political activist from Texas. He can be found on Twitter @fawfulfan.
The apocalypse of 1969: The year America went to hell and the modern era began
