Devin Nunes buried in ridicule for holiday ‘cherry-picking’ tweet as internet reminds him of how he undercut Mueller

Devin Nunes speaking at the 2018 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

On Saturday, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), the former chairman and current ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, tweeted out an image of his haul after picking cherries on Memorial Day weekend:

Cherry Picking Today pic.twitter.com/ZtmdOGq4x5
— Devin Nunes (@DevinNunes) May 25, 2019

Nunes was promptly mocked for his use of the word “cherry-picking,” with people comparing it to the way he handled the Russia investigation — refusing to probe the substance of the claims against President Donald Trump and instead trying to prove the president’s conspiracy theories about alleged misconduct of the officials who began the investigation in the first place:

Cherry Picking Today pic.twitter.com/ZtmdOGq4x5
— Devin Nunes (@DevinNunes) May 25, 2019

You cherrypick all the time, so this is right up your alley.
— I'll only support a real Dem for 2020 nomination (@scribunda) May 25, 2019

Like what you do when talking about intelligence evidence?
— Christine (@cccapone) May 25, 2019

But that doesn't look like intel.
— NICKinNOVA (@NICKinNOVA) May 25, 2019

Kind of like your "oversight" strategy.
(nice cherries BTW. look yummy)
— Kathy NJ (@ecclesias) May 25, 2019

You left yourself WIDE OPEN for these comments. You're a complicit fool
— @PeggyBrava™ #Resist (@PeggyBrava) May 25, 2019

you have an exceptionally well-developed lack of self-awareness
— Erin Altman (@AltmanErin) May 25, 2019

pic.twitter.com/JTKwQ05uTF
— Kiki (@BQN01) May 25, 2019

