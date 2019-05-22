Quantcast

DOJ agrees to hand over more Mueller documents to House Dems

By - May 22, 2019
Attorney General William Barr during a House hearing. (Screenshot/YouTube)

The Department of Justice has agreed to turn over some files from special counsel Robert Mueller’s report to House Democrats.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, agreed to cancel an enforcement action against the Justice Department in response to the move, reported CNN.

“The Department of Justice has accepted our offer of a first step towards compliance with our subpoena,” Schiff said, “and this week will begin turning over to the Committee twelve categories of counterintelligence and foreign intelligence materials as part of an initial rolling production. That initial production should be completed by the end of next week.”

Schiff also agreed to postpone a Wednesday morning meeting with Justice Department officials intended to enforce compliance.

