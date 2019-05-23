Quantcast

Don’t be fooled — Trump ‘desperately wants to be impeached’: Morning Joe

By - May 23, 2019
President Donald Trump and Joe Scarborough (MSNBC)

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough explained why he believes President Donald Trump is obsessed with the “I-word.”

The “Morning Joe” host thinks the president has convinced himself that impeachment would finally boost his popularity to majority approval, and MSNBC analyst John Heilemann said he’s clearly fixated on a word he cannot even utter out loud.

“The ‘I-word’ — what’s that about?” Heilemann said. “Is he trying to impeachment into a profanity? Or is it just the word ‘impeachment’ is in his head to a degree that he just can’t bring himself to say it.”

Scarborough believed the president wants the House to launch an inquiry and vote to impeach.

“He wants to be impeached so badly,” Scarborough said.

Co-host Mika Brzezinski agreed, and said Pelosi knows that.

“He wants to be impeached so badly,” Scarborough said, “so the Senate can then decide that he’s not going to be convicted, can acquit him, and he saw what happened with Bill Clinton whose presidency he looks at and studies an awful lot and he saw that Bill Clinton went up to 60 percent after he was impeached.”

“He’s got no record to run on, other than making his billionaire friends at Mar-A-Lago, other friends who hang out at Mar-A-Lago, like Jeffrey Epstein — he made those people a lot of money,” Scarborough said. “Other than that, he doesn’t have much to show for it for Democrats and independents.

“He wants to be victimized, he loves to be victimized,” he added. “As Nancy Pelosi said yesterday, ‘Oh, poor baby.'”

“This is a president who’s desperate to be impeached,” Brzezinski agreed. “He’s desperate to turn the attention on him in the most chaotic way.”

