‘Embarrassing propaganda’: The White House buried in mockery for highlighting video of Trump’s Rose Garden rant

President Donald Trump rants in the White House Rose Garden (Screen cap).

The White House official account tweeted out a clip of President Donald Trump’s self-pitying Rose Garden rant, and the post was quickly drowned in mockery.

Trump stood outside the White House and complained about the various investigations threatening his presidency, after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accuse him of engaging in a “coverup” — and his social media team apparently thought the performance deserved a Thursday morning reprise.

The Mueller investigation, conducted by a legal team that contributed over 20x as much to Democrats as Republicans, found no collusion and no obstruction. This witch hunt was nothing but an attempted takedown of the President. pic.twitter.com/p3qu2qQuih — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 23, 2019

Other social media users were aghast.

Desperation first thing in the morning. — Shannon Angel (@73SNAngel) May 23, 2019

I can't believe this is the official White House account pic.twitter.com/yYlC2ouTO7 — Andrew Abramson 🌎 (@AbramsonFL) May 23, 2019

If this Tweet came from 10 Downing Street the UK PM would be removed – Government accounts should not be used for political propaganda — Neil Bowen (@NeilPBowen) May 23, 2019

For real. Go to work. This is embarrassing. — JCW (@jcwaxy) May 23, 2019

You've all sold your soul. We can't imagine how you live with yourselves. — Concerned Americans (@OUSTtrump) May 23, 2019

I remember when WH communications weren't attack ads – they used to be celebratory, patriotic, unifying and uplifting. — Suzy Ort (@OrtSuzy) May 23, 2019

That's a lie. Read the report. — Adriana A (@Hegelsmom) May 23, 2019

Nothing like starting the day with a lie! And so early in the morning too!? 🤦🏽‍♀️ — Marquita (@butterfly8871) May 23, 2019

Boy the WH is on a mission to fix yesterday I bet they want a do-over — Eva 💕 (@Eva_X_Robinson) May 23, 2019

I'm old enough to remember when the WH twitter account was used for facts, policy updates, and benign announcements rather than partisan whining. Sad. — Sandy Ellison (@Pesauke) May 23, 2019

It's sad to see an official @WhiteHouse twitter feed reduced to writing fanfiction — Steg68 (@Steg68) May 23, 2019

It is suspicious that you won't honor subpoenas and show your taxes etc. Makes one think you are hiding something. Cover-up? — Dorothy Walker (@CaseysCougar) May 23, 2019

Wow, you guys do a lot to show how guilty you are. — Greg Carey (@Greg_Carey) May 23, 2019

Sad, used to be the White House stood for strength, hope and dreams… now days it is home to deceit, paranoia and propaganda. — Democratiam (@wackoworks) May 23, 2019

