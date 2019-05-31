Ex-Asst. US Attorney rips apart Trump lawyer Dowd phone transcript to make the case for witness tampering by dangling a pardon

In a series of tweets, Los Angeles litigator Ken White — who previously served as an assistant U.S. Attorney — broke down the transcript of the phone call President Donald Trump’s lawyer, John Dowd, made to an attorney representing former Trump adviser Michael Flynn, and made the case that it was witness tampering.

According to White, who tweets under the name “FreedomGashat” at the moment, Dowd dishonored himself and his profession with the call.

You can see the tweets below:

Take note, for a moment, of the dishonor reflected in this voicemail. First, he’s tried before and failed. “I understand your situation, but let me see if I can’t state it in starker terms.” He has already tried to persuade Flynn to (at a minimum) spill info.

/1 — FreedomGasHat (@Popehat) May 31, 2019

/2 Next, he knows Flynn is cooperating. Saying he understands Flynn is getting a deal, and therefore can’t have a joint defense, shows that knowledge. He also knows, because he’s very experienced, that spilling info to Trump’s team would be very , very bad for Flynn. — FreedomGasHat (@Popehat) May 31, 2019

/3 See, he knows that Mueller will ask Flynn about all talks with Trump’s team. So Flynn will have two choices: lie (in a case in which he is charged with lying), or admit he fed information about what he said during cooperation to a subject of the investigation. — FreedomGasHat (@Popehat) May 31, 2019

/4 This would be terrible for Flynn. It would either risk a new crime or ensure the government would view Flynn’s cooperation MUCH less favorably. And they’re asking him, through his counsel, to do it anyway. — FreedomGasHat (@Popehat) May 31, 2019