Federal judge sides with House Oversight Democrats on subpoena for Trump financial records

U.S. District Court Judge Amit Mehta on Monday ruled that President Donald Trump must abide by a Congressional subpoena for the president’s financial records.
The judge said Trump’s attorneys “have not raised a ‘serious legal question[] going to the merits.'”
Trump has seven days to comply with the subpoena.
