Federal judge sides with House Oversight Democrats on subpoena for Trump financial records

President Donald Trump. (AFP Photo/MANDEL NGAN)

U.S. District Court Judge Amit Mehta on Monday ruled that President Donald Trump must abide by a Congressional subpoena for the president’s financial records.

The judge said Trump’s attorneys “have not raised a ‘serious legal question[] going to the merits.'”

Trump has seven days to comply with the subpoena.

Breaking: DC judge Amit Mehta upholds House subpoena for Trump financial records https://t.co/zSe5HnBSQt pic.twitter.com/B8xC5xnREg
— Mike Scarcella (@MikeScarcella) May 20, 2019

