Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Federal judge sides with House Oversight Democrats on subpoena for Trump financial records

Bob Brigham

20 May 2019 at 16:56 ET                   
President Donald Trump. (AFP Photo/MANDEL NGAN)

U.S. District Court Judge Amit Mehta on Monday ruled that President Donald Trump must abide by a Congressional subpoena for the president’s financial records.

# p #1_5 # ad skipped = NULL #

The judge said Trump’s attorneys “have not raised a ‘serious legal question[] going to the merits.'”

# p #2_5 # ad skipped = NULL #

Trump has seven days to comply with the subpoena.

# p #3_5 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #6_5 # ad skipped = true #

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Trump is now facing opposition ‘from the right’ — because he is ‘political cancer’: GOP strategist
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

 
 
SEE ALL RAW STORIES

Copyright (c) 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. | PO Box 21050 Washington, DC. 20009
Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, contact [email protected]

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 

Google+