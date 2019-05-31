Quantcast
Former Idaho GOP chair arrested for stalking estranged wife and performing sex act while hiding in bushes: report

2 hours ago

Lobbyist and former Idaho Republican Party chairman Jonathan Parker was arrested Thursday night by Boise police for felony stalking, the Idaho State Journal reported Friday.

“Jonathan Parker, 39, was booked into the Ada County Jail at 10:44 p.m. on suspicion of first-degree stalking, according to the jail’s online roster,” the newspaper reported. “The charge is a felony in Idaho and is punishable by up to five years in prison, as well as a $10,000 fine.”

The criminal complaint alleges Parker stalked his wife by “repeatedly hiding in bushes, masturbating, disguising himself with a wig.”

Parker cited his commitment to his wife in his February resignation letter. She filed for divorce in March.

Parker is being held on $80,000 bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 14.

