Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade: Trump’s rant ‘more salesman than factual’

Brian Kilmeade (Fox News/screen grab)

One of the hosts of Donald Trump’s favorite morning show said Thursday that the president was distorting the truth with his recent boasts about China and Iran.

Reacting to an impromptu press conference on the White House lawn, Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade said Trump “refuses to look at the nuance of” new statements from special counsel Robert Mueller, but added “I don’t blame him.”

Kilmeade also insisted that Trump had taken a strong stance against Russia.

When it came to the president’s negotiations with other world leaders, the Fox News host wasn’t as convinced.

“So he’s trying to do that while saying two things that I think are more salesman-y than factual. I think it is ‘China wants to talk, Iran wants to talk.’ That is where he is trying to push them. I’m not sure there they’re yet.”

“China would love to make a deal with us. We had a deal and they broke the deal. I think if they had it to do again they wouldn’t have done what they did,” Trump told reporters Thursday, adding that “Iran wants to make a deal also.”

According to the Associated Press, Fox & Friends has been so influential on Trump that pundits on the show “have effectively become White House policy advisers.”

