Fox & Friends shamelessly lies about Pete Buttigieg hours after Fox town hall crowd lavished him with praise

Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade (Fox News/screen grab)

“Fox & Friends” grossly distorted Pete Buttigieg’s remarks in a town hall event hours earlier on the conservative news network.

The South Bend, Indiana, mayor appeared Sunday evening on a Fox News town hall, and the following morning co-host Steve Doocy accused Buttigieg of “going after our Founding Fathers.”

Buttigieg told conservative broadcaster Hugh Hewitt last week that he agreed with the Indiana Democratic Party’s decision to change the name of the traditional Jefferson-Jackson Dinner, and Fox News anchor Chris Wallace asked him to clarify his remarks.

“You would have thought I had proposed blowing up the Jefferson Memorial in D.C.,” he told Wallace.

“Basically, I said that we’re rethinking how Democratic functions might name our event,” Buttigieg added. “Maybe we should name it for a person who’s living. Maybe we should name it after a person of color. I don’t know.”

A Fox News guest was relieved that Buttigieg did not want to have Thomas Jefferson “stricken from the history books,” which is how he interpreted reporting on his remarks to Hewitt, but he was still alarmed by the mayor’s position.

“Nevertheless, it shows how radical the Democratic base has become that this is what constitutes pandering to them,” the guest said.

Fox guest claims that "the way it was reported" prior to Buttigieg's town hall was that Mayor Pete "wanted to have Jefferson stricken from the history books," except Buttigieg's original verbatim comment was that "it's not like we're blotting him out of the history books."

Co-host Brian Kilmeade agreed.

“So what’s the danger of erasing our past?” Kilmeade said. “Slavery is abhorrent and inexcusable you can’t wrap your head around how these smart people can justify it — I get it. What’s the danger of taking Washington down, Jefferson down and diminishing Jackson?”

The guest expressed concern that the historical record could be reappraised.

“I think the danger is that if we have a narrative for this country that is based on shame and looking at all the negatives, and not looking at all the positive aspects of American history,” the guest said. “Then there is no reason for people to be loyal though this country, why should they love a country that was founded on all of these evils? If that’s all they want to focus on, and also, it’s ahistoric to ignore all of the positive aspects of American history and focus in on all the negative.”

Brian Kilmeade asks (using more words) 'slavery was bad, but we have to love the founders, right?' His guest agrees, attacking "a narrative for this country that is based on shame" and claiming it's "ahistorical to ignore all the positive aspects of American history."

