Fox host begs viewers to go easy on Ben Carson: ‘He’s just getting used to the housing authority’

Brian Kilmeade (Fox News/screen grab)

“Fox & Friends” host Brian Kilmeade offered an all-out defense of Ben Carson’s obvious ignorance of the basics of his job as secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) and other House Democrats exposed Carson repeatedly during an Oversight Committee hearing Tuesday, where the HUD secretary infamously confused an acronym for foreclosures with Oreo cookies.

Kilmeade came to Carson’s defense the following morning on Fox News, saying the executive branch official should be more focused on the immigration system and homeless veterans than enforcing housing laws.

“I don’t know if you noticed but you go into major cities, we’re overwhelmed with Americans homeless, many of which are veterans, that should be the priority,” Kilmeade said.

Many of Carson’s critics were surprised by his basic lack of understanding of his job after more than two years at HUD because he is a retired neurosurgeon, but Kilmeade said that should essentially make him immune to questions about his job preparation.

“For those people to make disparaging remarks about Ben Carson — he is one of the world’s elite brain surgeons,” Kilmeade said. “He is so much smarter than everybody else in Washington. He’s just getting used to the housing authority, so easy with the comments — unbelievable.”

Brian Kilmeade is insulted by people's "disparaging remarks" about HUD Secretary Ben Carson not knowing a fundamental aspect of a job he's held for over two years: "He's just getting used to the housing authority. So, easy with the comments. It's unbelievable!" pic.twitter.com/2V5y8Tstfg
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) May 22, 2019

