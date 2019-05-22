Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Fox host begs viewers to go easy on Ben Carson: ‘He’s just getting used to the housing authority’

By - May 22, 2019
Brian Kilmeade (Fox News/screen grab)

“Fox & Friends” host Brian Kilmeade offered an all-out defense of Ben Carson’s obvious ignorance of the basics of his job as secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

# p #1_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) and other House Democrats exposed Carson repeatedly during an Oversight Committee hearing Tuesday, where the HUD secretary infamously confused an acronym for foreclosures with Oreo cookies.

# p #2_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

Kilmeade came to Carson’s defense the following morning on Fox News, saying the executive branch official should be more focused on the immigration system and homeless veterans than enforcing housing laws.

# p #3_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

“I don’t know if you noticed but you go into major cities, we’re overwhelmed with Americans homeless, many of which are veterans, that should be the priority,” Kilmeade said.

# p #4_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

Many of Carson’s critics were surprised by his basic lack of understanding of his job after more than two years at HUD because he is a retired neurosurgeon, but Kilmeade said that should essentially make him immune to questions about his job preparation.

# p #5_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

“For those people to make disparaging remarks about Ben Carson — he is one of the world’s elite brain surgeons,” Kilmeade said. “He is so much smarter than everybody else in Washington. He’s just getting used to the housing authority, so easy with the comments — unbelievable.”

# p #6_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #9_9 # ad skipped = true #

Don't let Silicon Valley control what you see. Get more stories like this in your inbox, every day.

# p #10_9 # ad skipped = true #

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Ben Carson fires back at Rep. Katie Porter — and insists she’s the one who is confused about REOs
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

 
 
SEE ALL RAW STORIES

Copyright (c) 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. | PO Box 21050 Washington, DC. 20009
Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, contact [email protected]
Raw Story Announces Partnership with Pulitzer Prize-Winning Reporter
David Cay Johnston

WASHINGTON, D.C. — RawStory.com announced today it
has partnered with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Cay
Johnston as part of a major push into investigative reporting.

Johnston won the 2001 Pulitzer Prize in beat reporting at the
New York Times for exposing inequities in the U.S. tax code.
Most recently, he received a page of President Donald Trump's
tax return, which was featured on Rachel Maddow...
 

LEARN MORE
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 

Google+