Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Dear Raw Story Investigates Members - It's come to our attention that ads have been showing to ad-free members. As such, and to show our commitment to you, we are taking most of the ads off our live site, at great expense, while we try and troubleshoot this problem. We expect to have a solution by early Wednesday in which all the ad code will be removed from the ad-free site, not simply hidden.

Fox News host says sharks and Trump both get a bad rap: ‘Sharks don’t kill that many people’

Matthew Chapman

21 May 2019 at 18:23 ET                   


Photos via screen capture and Wikimedia Commons

On Tuesday, Fox News’ “The Five” discussed recent reports of a great white shark that has been observed heading for New York City — not the sort of news story that would typically have any sort of partisan connotations.

# p #1_6 # ad skipped = NULL #

Incredibly, however, co-host Greg Gutfeld found a way to make sharks a partisan issue. Specifically, he argued, they are just like President Donald Trump — because they too are unfairly demonized by the “fake news” media despite not having killed that many people!

# p #2_6 # ad skipped = NULL #

“The shark is the first victim of fake news,” said Gutfeld. “You can put it all on [Jaws director] Steven Spielberg, with that movie changed the way that people looked at sharks. Because sharks don’t kill that many people — in fact, I think in this segment alone, this four-minute segment, more people have probably died in car accidents or accidental overdoses, blah blah blah.”

# p #3_6 # ad skipped = NULL #

“Shark coverage is a microcosm of Trump coverage,” Gutfeld added. “You have nonstop sightings, fearmongering, nonsensical hysteria, all created by the media who then makes these segments.”

# p #4_6 # ad skipped = NULL #

Watch below:

# p #5_6 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #6_6 # ad skipped = NULL #

Don't let Silicon Valley control what you see. Get more stories like this in your inbox, every day.

# p #7_6 # ad skipped = NULL #

About the Author
Matthew Chapman is a game designer, science fiction author, and political activist from Texas. He can be found on Twitter @fawfulfan.
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH LIVE: Beto O’Rourke’s first national town hall on CNN
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

 
 
SEE ALL RAW STORIES

Copyright (c) 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. | PO Box 21050 Washington, DC. 20009
Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, contact [email protected]

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 

Google+