Fox News host says sharks and Trump both get a bad rap: ‘Sharks don’t kill that many people’

Photos via screen capture and Wikimedia Commons

On Tuesday, Fox News’ “The Five” discussed recent reports of a great white shark that has been observed heading for New York City — not the sort of news story that would typically have any sort of partisan connotations.

Incredibly, however, co-host Greg Gutfeld found a way to make sharks a partisan issue. Specifically, he argued, they are just like President Donald Trump — because they too are unfairly demonized by the “fake news” media despite not having killed that many people!

“The shark is the first victim of fake news,” said Gutfeld. “You can put it all on [Jaws director] Steven Spielberg, with that movie changed the way that people looked at sharks. Because sharks don’t kill that many people — in fact, I think in this segment alone, this four-minute segment, more people have probably died in car accidents or accidental overdoses, blah blah blah.”

“Shark coverage is a microcosm of Trump coverage,” Gutfeld added. “You have nonstop sightings, fearmongering, nonsensical hysteria, all created by the media who then makes these segments.”

Watch below:

