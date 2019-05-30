‘Freudian slip?’ The internet mocks Trump for tweeting his own confession that Russia helped him

President Donald Trump. (AFP / Jim WATSON)

President Donald Trump claimed a right to obstruct justice — and accidentally admitted that Russia helped get him elected.

The president spent Thursday morning raging about special counsel Robert Mueller, who delivered his first public remarks about the Russia investigation the day before, and insisted his apparent efforts to impede the probe were justified because he thought the case was unfair.

“Russia, Russia, Russia!” Trump tweeted. “That’s all you heard at the beginning of this Witch Hunt Hoax…And now Russia has disappeared because I had nothing to do with Russia helping me to get elected. It was a crime that didn’t exist.”

Other Twitter users noticed the apparent confession.

I think this is the first time President Trump has said that Russia helped him get elected. https://t.co/xy84qrSlle
— Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) May 30, 2019

I'm starting to suspect that the president may have gotten some help from Russia. https://t.co/TIico7p5DY
— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) May 30, 2019

Freudian slip?
— UNSTABLE *GENIUS* (@Coquii73) May 30, 2019

So here you finally admit that "Russia helped me get elected." Well, that's what the investigation was about. The investigation found plenty of evidence that Russia did just that. It thus wasn't a "Witch Hunt" or "Hoax." So why did you repeatedly try to obstruct it? pic.twitter.com/XhCeO1iblt
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) May 30, 2019

This is the moment in old time TV detective shows where the suspect accidentally admits he committed the crime: "I had nothing to do with Russia helping me to get elected"
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) May 30, 2019

"I had nothing to do with Russia helping me to get elected."
Guilty AF.
— Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) May 30, 2019

WAIT!!! Finally acknowledging that Russia did play a role in the election? This is news. Lets assume we do not care if you had anything to do with it (it seems you did), what are you doing to stop the next intrusion?
— Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) May 30, 2019

You should probably have someone check your tweets before you post them, homefry. Not just for spelling. Otherwise you run the risk of admitting that, say, you only won a presidential election due to the help of a foreign adversary who has no good intentions for our country.
— Anonymous White House Official (@littledeekay) May 30, 2019

You really need to get this guy testifying on live TV.. he will impeach himself!!!!
— Rooster (@77roo) May 30, 2019

Classic Freudian slip and not insignificant: pic.twitter.com/CdzCtr7txt
— LeanLegal® (@Johnson_DavidW) May 30, 2019

Oh look, the fat-fingered vulgarian finally admitted it. And he doesn't even realize it. pic.twitter.com/wBA3UF1dtx
— Shoq Value (@Shoq) May 30, 2019

"I had nothing to do with Russia helping me to get elected" is an interesting statement https://t.co/QitKDdJRpu
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) May 30, 2019

pic.twitter.com/VuqP7nw9Cm
— pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) May 30, 2019

