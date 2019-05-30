Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘Freudian slip?’ The internet mocks Trump for tweeting his own confession that Russia helped him

By - May 30, 2019
President Donald Trump. (AFP / Jim WATSON)

President Donald Trump claimed a right to obstruct justice — and accidentally admitted that Russia helped get him elected.

# p #1_45 # ad skipped = NULL #

The president spent Thursday morning raging about special counsel Robert Mueller, who delivered his first public remarks about the Russia investigation the day before, and insisted his apparent efforts to impede the probe were justified because he thought the case was unfair.

# p #2_45 # ad skipped = NULL #

“Russia, Russia, Russia!” Trump tweeted. “That’s all you heard at the beginning of this Witch Hunt Hoax…And now Russia has disappeared because I had nothing to do with Russia helping me to get elected. It was a crime that didn’t exist.”

# p #3_45 # ad skipped = NULL #

Other Twitter users noticed the apparent confession.

# p #4_45 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #7_45 # ad skipped = true #

# p #10_45 # ad skipped = true #

# p #13_45 # ad skipped = true #

# p #16_45 # ad skipped = true #

# p #19_45 # ad skipped = true #

# p #23_45 # ad skipped = true #

# p #26_45 # ad skipped = true #

# p #29_45 # ad skipped = true #

# p #32_45 # ad skipped = true #

# p #35_45 # ad skipped = true #

# p #38_45 # ad skipped = true #

# p #41_45 # ad skipped = true #

# p #44_45 # ad skipped = true #

# p #45_45 # ad skipped = true #

Don't let Silicon Valley control what you see. Get more stories like this in your inbox, every day.


About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
House Judiciary Dem demands immediate Trump impeachment hearings in devastating attack: ‘Enough is enough’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

 
 
SEE ALL RAW STORIES

Copyright (c) 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. | PO Box 21050 Washington, DC. 20009
Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, contact [email protected]
I need your help.

I've got exclusives coming you'll love. But we have a
team to support and we need your help to make them happen. That's why I'm inviting you to join Raw Story Investigates and go ad-free. Change history. Make a difference. Become a friend.

LEARN MORE NOW
close-link
I need your help.

I've got exclusives coming you'll love. But we have a team to support and we need your help to make them happen. That's why I'm inviting you to join me at Raw Story and go ad-free. Let's make a difference together. Become a friend. —David Cay Johnston

LEARN MORE NOW
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 

Google+