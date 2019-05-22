George Conway tweets text to 25th Amendment and calls Trump ‘a loony tune’ after explosive Rose Garden pity party

President Donald Trump speaks to the press aboard Air Force One on September 7, 2018. (AFP / Nicholas Kamm)

George Conway has not slowed down in his criticism of President Donald Trump. The Republican attorney who happens to also be married to Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway Wednesday afternoon responded to Trump’s explosive pity party with a tweet.

That tweet was the section of the 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution that explains how the Vice President can step in to have a president removed from office in case he becomes unfit to serve.

Conway’s message was clear.

Here’s the beginning of that text:

“Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President.”

And here’s Conway’s tweet:

pic.twitter.com/Hl8KmEt7a2
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) May 22, 2019

Conway, minutes later, retweeted a Trump tweet and added a link to Walter Reed Hospital’s Adult Inpatients Psychiatry Services, apparently telegraphing that he thinks President Trump is mentally unwell and in need of care.

https://t.co/0k3IepBM8V https://t.co/T5P9o10kgt
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) May 22, 2019

Earlier Conway had also suggested the president is mentally unwell:

Why not just put up a sign on the podium saying, "I am a loony tune"? https://t.co/RuWO3ccV4M
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) May 22, 2019

He recently flat-out said so:

It cannot be stressed enough: Trump is an unwell man. https://t.co/86fxiGg2EI
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) May 19, 2019

