Giuliani forced to defend Trump as ‘mentally’ capable of being president after week of meltdowns

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani on Fox News (screengrab)

President Donald Trump’s television defense attorney, Rudy Giuliani, had to defend the president’s mental fitness after a week of public hysterics from the commander-in-chief.

Giuliani spoke to The Washington Post to defend Trump’s feud with Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

On Wednesday, Pelosi accused Trump of “engaging in a coverup” and having thrown a “temper tantrum.”

She also suggested his aides and family “should stage an intervention for the good of the country.”

“She talks about him like he’s incompetent,” Giuliani complained. “It’s totally ridiculous.”

“You may not like him, you may despise him, but there’s no question he is mentally and physically capable to do the job,” the former New York City mayor argued.

Whether Trump is mentally unfit to hold office could have implications under the 25th Amendment, but it may not have been what angered Trump the most.

“White House aides say Trump was more frustrated by the “coverup” comment than her Thursday commentary likening him to a toddler. He flew into a rage Wednesday morning after she made those remarks — and then stewed as she continued to taunt him from Capitol Hill,” The Post reported. “The aides spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private talks.”

