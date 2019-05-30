Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

GOP deploying Nikki Haley to boost embattled incumbents who want nothing to do with Trump standing next to them: report

By - May 30, 2019
Governor Nikki Haley of South Carolina speaking at the 2013 Conservative Political Action Conference (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

With President Donald Trump’s unpopularity limiting his political appeal outside the reddest of red states, Republicans are turning to Nikki Haley to fill the void in leadership.

# p #1_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

Haley, who served as Trump’s ambassador to the United Nation after being governor of South Carolina, has long been seen as a rising star in the Republican Party.

# p #2_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

Politico reported Thursday that Haley, “is emerging as a fundraiser and surrogate for 2020 Republican Senate candidates, and next month will begin zigzagging across the country to campaign for a trio of GOP senators.”

# p #3_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

“The former South Carolina governor’s summer itinerary includes a June 15 stop in Boone, Iowa, where Haley will help Sen. Joni Ernst launch her reelection campaign at Ernst’s annual Roast ’n Ride event, where Iowans are slated to grill over 2,000 pounds of pork,” Politico noted.

# p #4_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

“Last week, for example, Haley helped raise approximately $500,000 for four female GOP Senate candidates — Martha McSally of Arizona, Susan Collins of Maine, Shelly Moore Capito of West Virginia, and Iowa’s Ernst — at a New York City fundraiser hosted by Annie Dickerson, a longtime Republican fundraiser and the founder of the GOP aligned political action committee Winning for Women, according to a source familiar with the event,” the story continued.

# p #5_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

Haley will also help kick off Capito’s re-election campaign.

# p #6_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

And she is planning to help defend Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO), who is widely considered to be the most vulnerable Republican senator facing re-election in 2020.

# p #7_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

“Gardner campaign spokesman Cosey Contres said the campaign invited Haley to Colorado because of ‘her focus on bringing people together’ — something few voters, Republican or Democrat, would say about Trump,” Politico noted.

# p #8_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #9_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

Don't let Silicon Valley control what you see. Get more stories like this in your inbox, every day.


About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
CNN’s Cuomo busts Trump advocate Kimberly Guilfoyle for lying about fundraising on impeachment talk
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

 
 
SEE ALL RAW STORIES

Copyright (c) 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. | PO Box 21050 Washington, DC. 20009
Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, contact [email protected]
I need your help.

I've got exclusives coming you'll love. But we have a team to support and we need your help to make them happen. That's why I'm inviting you to join me at Raw Story and go ad-free. Let's make a difference together. Become a friend. —David Cay Johnston

LEARN MORE NOW
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 

Google+