GOP deploying Nikki Haley to boost embattled incumbents who want nothing to do with Trump standing next to them: report

With President Donald Trump’s unpopularity limiting his political appeal outside the reddest of red states, Republicans are turning to Nikki Haley to fill the void in leadership.

Haley, who served as Trump’s ambassador to the United Nation after being governor of South Carolina, has long been seen as a rising star in the Republican Party.

Politico reported Thursday that Haley, “is emerging as a fundraiser and surrogate for 2020 Republican Senate candidates, and next month will begin zigzagging across the country to campaign for a trio of GOP senators.”

“The former South Carolina governor’s summer itinerary includes a June 15 stop in Boone, Iowa, where Haley will help Sen. Joni Ernst launch her reelection campaign at Ernst’s annual Roast ’n Ride event, where Iowans are slated to grill over 2,000 pounds of pork,” Politico noted.

“Last week, for example, Haley helped raise approximately $500,000 for four female GOP Senate candidates — Martha McSally of Arizona, Susan Collins of Maine, Shelly Moore Capito of West Virginia, and Iowa’s Ernst — at a New York City fundraiser hosted by Annie Dickerson, a longtime Republican fundraiser and the founder of the GOP aligned political action committee Winning for Women, according to a source familiar with the event,” the story continued.

Haley will also help kick off Capito’s re-election campaign.

And she is planning to help defend Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO), who is widely considered to be the most vulnerable Republican senator facing re-election in 2020.

“Gardner campaign spokesman Cosey Contres said the campaign invited Haley to Colorado because of ‘her focus on bringing people together’ — something few voters, Republican or Democrat, would say about Trump,” Politico noted.

