GOP has spent a staggering amount of money on legal fees to defend Donald Trump

President Donald Trump. (AFP / MANDEL NGAN)

The Republican National Committee spent over $2 million in legal fees in one month for President Donald Trump, according to The Wall Street Journal.

# p #1_10 # ad skipped = NULL #

Since Trump has taken office his legal fees have reached nearly $17 million. This amount is way higher than past presidents.

# p #2_10 # ad skipped = NULL #





“The legal bills are far higher than they were for former President Obama and the Democratic National Committee, as well as for previous years at the RNC, Federal Election Commission records show. The RNC and Mr. Trump’s campaign paid about eight times more between January 2017 and last month than the $2 million the Obama campaign and the DNC paid in a similar time period of his first term,” the report said.

# p #3_10 # ad skipped = NULL #

Trump is also paying increased legal fees because of his multiple scandals and investigations taking place.

# p #4_10 # ad skipped = NULL #

“In addition to typical campaign expenses, the RNC and Trump campaign also are footing bills connected to federal and congressional probes of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and contacts between the Trump campaign and Moscow,” the report added.

# p #5_10 # ad skipped = NULL #

It also noted that Former White House counsel Don McGahn, who defied a Congressional subpoena, also works for Jones Day, a global law firm that has received nearly $8 million from the RNC.

# p #6_10 # ad skipped = NULL #

“He had been a Jones Day partner between June 2014 and January 2017. He also served as Mr. Trump’s campaign attorney during the 2016 election,” the report said.

# p #7_10 # ad skipped = NULL #

Other legal fees occurred because of Michael Cohen, Don Trump Jr., and Stormy Daniels.

# p #8_10 # ad skipped = NULL #

“The Trump campaign has racked up the biggest legal bills of all, spending more than $8.5 million through the end of March, according to FEC filings. It underwrote at least some of the lawyer costs incurred by Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner, and Michael Cohen,” the report explained.

# p #9_10 # ad skipped = NULL #

Read the full report here.

# p #10_10 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #11_10 # ad skipped = NULL #