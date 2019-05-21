Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Dear Raw Story Investigates Members - It's come to our attention that ads have been showing to ad-free members. As such, and to show our commitment to you, we are taking most of the ads off our live site, at great expense, while we try and troubleshoot this problem. We expect to have a solution by early Wednesday in which all the ad code will be removed from the ad-free site, not simply hidden.

GOP has spent a staggering amount of money on legal fees to defend Donald Trump

Dominique Jackson

21 May 2019 at 16:18 ET                   
President Donald Trump. (AFP / MANDEL NGAN)

The Republican National Committee spent over $2 million in legal fees in one month for President Donald Trump, according to The Wall Street Journal.

# p #1_10 # ad skipped = NULL #

Since Trump has taken office his legal fees have reached nearly $17 million. This amount is way higher than past presidents.

# p #2_10 # ad skipped = NULL #

“The legal bills are far higher than they were for former President Obama and the Democratic National Committee, as well as for previous years at the RNC, Federal Election Commission records show. The RNC and Mr. Trump’s campaign paid about eight times more between January 2017 and last month than the $2 million the Obama campaign and the DNC paid in a similar time period of his first term,” the report said.

# p #3_10 # ad skipped = NULL #

Trump is also paying increased legal fees because of his multiple scandals and investigations taking place.

# p #4_10 # ad skipped = NULL #

“In addition to typical campaign expenses, the RNC and Trump campaign also are footing bills connected to federal and congressional probes of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and contacts between the Trump campaign and Moscow,” the report added.

# p #5_10 # ad skipped = NULL #

It also noted that Former White House counsel Don McGahn, who defied a Congressional subpoena, also works for Jones Day, a global law firm that has received nearly $8 million from the RNC.

# p #6_10 # ad skipped = NULL #

“He had been a Jones Day partner between June 2014 and January 2017. He also served as Mr. Trump’s campaign attorney during the 2016 election,” the report said.

# p #7_10 # ad skipped = NULL #

Other legal fees occurred because of Michael Cohen, Don Trump Jr., and Stormy Daniels.

# p #8_10 # ad skipped = NULL #

“The Trump campaign has racked up the biggest legal bills of all, spending more than $8.5 million through the end of March, according to FEC filings. It underwrote at least some of the lawyer costs incurred by Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner, and Michael Cohen,” the report explained.

# p #9_10 # ad skipped = NULL #

Read the full report here.

# p #10_10 # ad skipped = NULL #

Don't let Silicon Valley control what you see. Get more stories like this in your inbox, every day.

# p #11_10 # ad skipped = NULL #

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Rex Tillerson just met in secret with the House Foreign Affairs Committee to talk about his time With Trump
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

 
 
SEE ALL RAW STORIES

Copyright (c) 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. | PO Box 21050 Washington, DC. 20009
Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, contact [email protected]

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 

Google+