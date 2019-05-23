GOP senators ‘unnerved’ that Trump is refusing to govern while under investigation: report

President Trump pouts when asked about his remarks to a Gold Star family (Screen cap).

President Donald Trump is flat-out refusing to do any work on governing while House Democrats continue their investigations of his administration — and some Republican Senators feel that’s a bad move from a political perspective.

Bloomberg reports that the president’s Rose Garden rant on Wednesday has been “unnerving” to his GOP allies, who believe he can’t be seen as the person who is refusing to budge unless Congress drops its attempts to conduct oversight of the executive branch.

“I understand his frustration, but it’s not a sustainable position,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) tells Bloomberg. “The party that’s seen that they don’t want to govern at all is going to be in real trouble.”

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) similarly tells Bloomberg that she doesn’t believe Trump will be able to pout and hold his breath forever.

“That’s not going to be a permanent decision by the president,” she says. “I think he will change his mind about it because I know he wants action on drug prices, for example.”

Trump recently has also blown up his own administration’s talks with China to resolve his trade war, which has put further stress on Midwestern farmers whose products have been hit with steep retaliatory tariffs.

