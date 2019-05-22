White House aides tried in vain to stop Trump from going on angry Rose Garden rampage: report

President Donald Trump’s white-hot rampage in the White House Rose Garden on Wednesday drew some criticism even from some of his staunchest political allies, and a new report claims that Trump’s own White House aides weren’t happy about it either.

White House sources tell ABC News’ John Santucci and Katherine Faulders that the president’s own aides “tried to stop him [from] marching to the Rose Garden” and delivering his angry rant against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and special counsel Robert Mueller.

The sources say that Trump “was mad from first thing this morning” and that he went “over the edge” when he heard Pelosi accuse him of engaging in a “coverup.”

Senior administration sources @ABC News some aides close to President tried to stop him for marching to the Rose Garden for that event just now. Sources tell me & @KFaulders the president was mad from first thing this morning & comments by Speaker Pelosi pushed him over the edge # p #4_9 # ad skipped = true # — John Santucci (@Santucci) May 22, 2019 # p #5_9 # ad skipped = true #

During his rant, Trump stood in front of a sign that featured catchphrases such as “No Collusion” and accused Democrats of committing crimes without presenting any evidence.

He also attacked Mueller’s prosecutors and accused them of having a bias against him.

“They hated President Trump,” Trump said of Mueller’s team. “They hated him, with a passion.”

