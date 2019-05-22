Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

White House aides tried in vain to stop Trump from going on angry Rose Garden rampage: report

By - May 22, 2019

President Donald Trump’s white-hot rampage in the White House Rose Garden on Wednesday drew some criticism even from some of his staunchest political allies, and a new report claims that Trump’s own White House aides weren’t happy about it either.

# p #1_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

White House sources tell ABC News’ John Santucci and Katherine Faulders that the president’s own aides “tried to stop him [from] marching to the Rose Garden” and delivering his angry rant against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and special counsel Robert Mueller.

# p #2_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

The sources say that Trump “was mad from first thing this morning” and that he went “over the edge” when he heard Pelosi accuse him of engaging in a “coverup.”

# p #3_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #6_9 # ad skipped = true #

During his rant, Trump stood in front of a sign that featured catchphrases such as “No Collusion” and accused Democrats of committing crimes without presenting any evidence.

# p #7_9 # ad skipped = true #

He also attacked Mueller’s prosecutors and accused them of having a bias against him.

# p #8_9 # ad skipped = true #

“They hated President Trump,” Trump said of Mueller’s team. “They hated him, with a passion.”

# p #9_9 # ad skipped = true #

Don't let Silicon Valley control what you see. Get more stories like this in your inbox, every day.

# p #10_9 # ad skipped = true #

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Mnuchin is on ‘very thin ice’ — and courts won’t buy his excuse for holding president’s taxes: Trump biographer
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

 
 
SEE ALL RAW STORIES

Copyright (c) 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. | PO Box 21050 Washington, DC. 20009
Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, contact [email protected]
Raw Story Announces Partnership with Pulitzer Prize-Winning Reporter
David Cay Johnston

WASHINGTON, D.C. — RawStory.com announced today it
has partnered with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Cay
Johnston as part of a major push into investigative reporting.

Johnston won the 2001 Pulitzer Prize in beat reporting at the
New York Times for exposing inequities in the U.S. tax code.
Most recently, he received a page of President Donald Trump's
tax return, which was featured on Rachel Maddow...
 

LEARN MORE
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 

Google+