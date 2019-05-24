GOP strategist Rick Wilson laughs at CNN host’s suggestion Republicans should stand up to Trump: ‘Are you new here?’

Republican commentator Rick Wilson (Photo: Screen capture)

Appearing on CNN with host Ana Cabrera, conservative election strategist Rick Wilson could only smirk and laugh when the host suggested Republicans should not put up with President Donald Trump’s shenanigans.

During a panel discussion on Trump posting a Fox News’ montage video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) slurring her words, Wilson said Americans should prepare for a flood of bogus videos and doctored photos being spoon-fed by Trump to his rabid admirers.

“I think that we need it to be prepared for a flood of fake videos, fake news, doctored photographs, doctored documents because those things now can be put into the nerve system of the American political culture through Donald Trump’s 60 million people that follow him on twitter religiously, and they will believe the crazy,” he warned.

“We’re going to see this now amplified digitally in the 2020 election,” he added. “I think we need to be very much prepared for that and this sort of thing that goes through Rudy [Giuliani’s] Twitter feed, then Donald Trump retweets it — this is not a mistake.”

“This is a deliberate strategy,” he elaborated. “They embraced this as a deliberate strategy and I try not to use the word, propaganda, too loosely but it’s in fact, propaganda, a distorted version of the truth and people need to be very mindful of that in 2020.”

“So shouldn’t Republicans be refuting this then? Doesn’t it cross a line for political discourse?” Cabrera asked.

“Are you new here?” Wilson laughed, before adding sardonically, “They’re not going to do anything.”

You can watch below:

