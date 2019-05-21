Quantcast

GOPer Justin Amash pushes impeachment to kids on Capitol steps: It’s ‘really dangerous’ when presidents lie

David Edwards

21 May 2019 at 13:05 ET                   
Justin Amash speaks to students on the U.S. Capitol steps (Bo Erickson/Twitter)

Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) on Tuesday refused to back down after becoming the first House Republican to call for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

CBS News campaign reporter Bo Erickson snapped a photo of Amash speaking to a group of students outside the U.S. Capitol.

According to Erickson, Amash told the children that impeachment is warranted because it’s “really dangerous for our country” when presidents lie.

