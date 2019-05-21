GOPer Justin Amash pushes impeachment to kids on Capitol steps: It’s ‘really dangerous’ when presidents lie

Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) on Tuesday refused to back down after becoming the first House Republican to call for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
CBS News campaign reporter Bo Erickson snapped a photo of Amash speaking to a group of students outside the U.S. Capitol.
According to Erickson, Amash told the children that impeachment is warranted because it’s “really dangerous for our country” when presidents lie.
Wow: @justinamash is NOT backing down. He is now talking to a school group on steps of the Capitol about why Trump impeachment proceedings should begin. "Really dangerous for our country" when ppl don't tell the truth pic.twitter.com/JYhKMtjhuk
— Bo Erickson (@BoKnowsNews) May 21, 2019