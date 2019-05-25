Gun-toting St. Louis man investigated for sending racist threat to black teen over Facebook

FB screenshot

According to a report from KMOV, a St. Louis mother has reported a racist threat to the FBI that her son received from a former friend who brandished a gun during a Facebook diatribe.

The station reports that Karel Watson said the man in the video used to be friends with her son, Duane Watson, but things have taken an ugly turn that culminated with the video where the unidentified friend brandished the gun while stating, “You know you’re a n****r.”

“To make a threat of a person’s life using it, there’s a price to pay for that and you’re going to jail and I’m not gonna let this go,” Karel Watson said, with nher son adding that the friend carjacked him and had been serving time behind bars.

In the video, the ex-friend claims he “did a little time in county, but I’m back out bro”

“I’m pressing charges,” Karel Watson said. “There is nothing you can do to talk me out of it, to stop it, no. He has to learn.”

Watch the video below via KMOV:

