Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Gun-toting St. Louis man investigated for sending racist threat to black teen over Facebook

By - May 25, 2019
FB screenshot

According to a report from KMOV, a St. Louis mother has reported a racist threat to the FBI that her son received  from a former friend who brandished a gun during a Facebook diatribe.

# p #1_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

The station reports that Karel Watson said the man in the video used to be friends with her son, Duane Watson, but things have taken an ugly turn that culminated with the video where the unidentified friend brandished the gun while stating, “You know you’re a n****r.”

# p #2_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

“To make a threat of a person’s life using it, there’s a price to pay for that and you’re going to jail and I’m not gonna let this go,” Karel Watson said, with nher son adding that the friend carjacked him and had been serving time behind bars.

# p #3_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

In the video, the ex-friend claims he “did a little time in county, but I’m back out bro”

# p #4_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

“I’m pressing charges,” Karel Watson said. “There is nothing you can do to talk me out of it, to stop it, no. He has to learn.”

# p #5_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

Watch the video below via KMOV:

# p #6_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #7_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

Don't let Silicon Valley control what you see. Get more stories like this in your inbox, every day.

# p #8_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
Next on Raw Story >
The Republicans’ dumbest idea yet
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

 
 
SEE ALL RAW STORIES

Copyright (c) 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. | PO Box 21050 Washington, DC. 20009
Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, contact [email protected]
Raw Story Announces Partnership with Pulitzer Prize-Winning Reporter
David Cay Johnston

WASHINGTON, D.C. — RawStory.com announced today it
has partnered with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Cay
Johnston as part of a major push into investigative reporting.

Johnston won the 2001 Pulitzer Prize in beat reporting at the
New York Times for exposing inequities in the U.S. tax code.
Most recently, he received a page of President Donald Trump's
tax return, which was featured on Rachel Maddow...
 

LEARN MORE
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 

Google+