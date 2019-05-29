Quantcast

‘He thinks it’s cute’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe destroys ‘smug’ Mitch McConnell for Supreme Court hypocrisy

By - May 29, 2019
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Joe Scarborough (MSNBC)

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough shredded Senate Majority Mitch McConnell’s stunning hypocrisy on filling Supreme Court vacancies in an election year.

McConnell infamously refused to hold hearings for Barack Obama’s nominee after Justice Antonin Scalia died nine months before the 2016 election, but he grinned when telling a Kentucky business group Tuesday that he would let President Donald Trump fill a vacancy next year if a justice died.

“The death of shame,” Scarborough said. “The thing is, he thinks it’s cute. There are consequences to all of this. There are actually young people who make it into politics that actually thinks being that cynical and, well, just inconsistent, some would say corrupt, intellectually, is the way you do things.”

“Morning Joe” co-host Willie Geist said the Senate majority leader didn’t even try to hide his delight.

“If he hadn’t already, he gave away the game completely yesterday with the smug look on his face,” Geist said.

Scarborough blamed McConnell for the deepening cynicism in Washington, and MSNBC analyst Mike Barnicle accused the Republican majority leader of destroying the Senate he leads.

“I don’t know about you, I remember a functioning United States Senate,” Barnicle said. “That no longer exists.”

