Here are the best anti-KKK counter-protester signs as racists descend upon Dayton for a rally
On Saturday, supporters of the Ku Klux Klan gathered in Dayton, Ohio for a rally.
As with many other far-right and white supremacist events, the rally was accompanied by an intense police presence — and angry protests and demonstrations against the display of hate in their city.
Here are some of the best counter-demonstration signs and other forms of protest used by Dayton residents to fight back against the KKK:
❤️☮️How Dayton is responding to the Hate.. pic.twitter.com/Gw0Cgn4twa# p #4_39 # ad skipped = true #
— Ohio Views ✈ (@OhioViews) May 25, 2019# p #5_39 # ad skipped = true #
Shoutout to #Dayton for coming together and giving a big ol’ middle finger to the KKK Rally that’s happening today in #DowntownDayton. pic.twitter.com/ZUrFX6detl# p #7_39 # ad skipped = true #
— Josh Martinez (@YoJoshMartinez) May 25, 2019# p #8_39 # ad skipped = true #
This is probably the funniest sign at the counter-protest outside the KKK rally in Dayton, OH. pic.twitter.com/OT7WvhVY1V# p #10_39 # ad skipped = true #
— Marcus DiPaola (@marcusdipaola) May 25, 2019# p #11_39 # ad skipped = true #
My hat today with the klan rally four blocks away in #Dayton. pic.twitter.com/AwDOLo9Yru# p #13_39 # ad skipped = true #
— Chef Rahn (@chefrahn) May 25, 2019# p #14_39 # ad skipped = true #
A few community members showing up early now. “KKK = Incest” says this guy. pic.twitter.com/TDwlxEcYe2# p #16_39 # ad skipped = true #
— Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) May 25, 2019# p #17_39 # ad skipped = true #
“This Jew will replace you!” — a reference to the Charlottesville neo-nazi chant “Jews will not replace us.” pic.twitter.com/u0M1Juhi1v# p #19_39 # ad skipped = true #
— Marcus DiPaola (@marcusdipaola) May 25, 2019# p #20_39 # ad skipped = true #
KKK counter protesters in Dayton pic.twitter.com/WBANSvjck6# p #22_39 # ad skipped = true #
— Local12David (@Local12David) May 25, 2019# p #23_39 # ad skipped = true #
Here in OH as counter protesters prepare for the Indiana-based affiliate of the KKK, the Honorable Sacred Knights this afternoon at Dayton’s Courthouse Square. (📸 me) pic.twitter.com/5UeE7KrQyZ# p #25_39 # ad skipped = true #
— DeMicia (@_miciagirl) May 25, 2019# p #26_39 # ad skipped = true #
En route to Dayton to protest and mock the KKK. In 2019. pic.twitter.com/pDlhIiTFDJ# p #28_39 # ad skipped = true #
— Shawnee Sociology (@ShawneeSoc) May 25, 2019# p #29_39 # ad skipped = true #
The fact that there’s actually a kkk rally going down in Dayton today makes my blood boil. Ohio is living in a 20th century nightmare 🤦🏼♀️😤 pic.twitter.com/PYgy43C4ib# p #31_39 # ad skipped = true #
— haleigh (@haleighharr) May 25, 2019# p #32_39 # ad skipped = true #
Sinclair College in Dayton Ohio pic.twitter.com/3x9XZ9ki0Q# p #34_39 # ad skipped = true #
— Dan Sewell (@dansewell) May 25, 2019# p #35_39 # ad skipped = true #
The best snap to come out of all this KKK Dayton Rally bs pic.twitter.com/dbdvzq5S1j# p #37_39 # ad skipped = true #
— ariel™ (@fruitgayke) May 25, 2019# p #38_39 # ad skipped = true #