Here are the best anti-KKK counter-protester signs as racists descend upon Dayton for a rally

KKK protestor in Dayton, Ohio (Image via Marcus DiPaola on Twitter)

On Saturday, supporters of the Ku Klux Klan gathered in Dayton, Ohio for a rally.

# p #1_39 # ad skipped = NULL #

As with many other far-right and white supremacist events, the rally was accompanied by an intense police presence — and angry protests and demonstrations against the display of hate in their city.

# p #2_39 # ad skipped = NULL #





Here are some of the best counter-demonstration signs and other forms of protest used by Dayton residents to fight back against the KKK:

# p #3_39 # ad skipped = NULL #

❤️☮️How Dayton is responding to the Hate.. pic.twitter.com/Gw0Cgn4twa # p #4_39 # ad skipped = true # — Ohio Views ✈ (@OhioViews) May 25, 2019 # p #5_39 # ad skipped = true #

# p #6_39 # ad skipped = true #

Shoutout to #Dayton for coming together and giving a big ol’ middle finger to the KKK Rally that’s happening today in #DowntownDayton. pic.twitter.com/ZUrFX6detl # p #7_39 # ad skipped = true # — Josh Martinez (@YoJoshMartinez) May 25, 2019 # p #8_39 # ad skipped = true #

# p #9_39 # ad skipped = true #

This is probably the funniest sign at the counter-protest outside the KKK rally in Dayton, OH. pic.twitter.com/OT7WvhVY1V # p #10_39 # ad skipped = true # — Marcus DiPaola (@marcusdipaola) May 25, 2019 # p #11_39 # ad skipped = true #

# p #12_39 # ad skipped = true #

My hat today with the klan rally four blocks away in #Dayton. pic.twitter.com/AwDOLo9Yru # p #13_39 # ad skipped = true # — Chef Rahn (@chefrahn) May 25, 2019 # p #14_39 # ad skipped = true #

# p #15_39 # ad skipped = true #

A few community members showing up early now. “KKK = Incest” says this guy. pic.twitter.com/TDwlxEcYe2 # p #16_39 # ad skipped = true # — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) May 25, 2019 # p #17_39 # ad skipped = true #

# p #18_39 # ad skipped = true #

“This Jew will replace you!” — a reference to the Charlottesville neo-nazi chant “Jews will not replace us.” pic.twitter.com/u0M1Juhi1v # p #19_39 # ad skipped = true # — Marcus DiPaola (@marcusdipaola) May 25, 2019 # p #20_39 # ad skipped = true #

# p #21_39 # ad skipped = true #

KKK counter protesters in Dayton pic.twitter.com/WBANSvjck6 # p #22_39 # ad skipped = true # — Local12David (@Local12David) May 25, 2019 # p #23_39 # ad skipped = true #

# p #24_39 # ad skipped = true #

Here in OH as counter protesters prepare for the Indiana-based affiliate of the KKK, the Honorable Sacred Knights this afternoon at Dayton’s Courthouse Square. (📸 me) pic.twitter.com/5UeE7KrQyZ # p #25_39 # ad skipped = true # — DeMicia (@_miciagirl) May 25, 2019 # p #26_39 # ad skipped = true #

# p #27_39 # ad skipped = true #

En route to Dayton to protest and mock the KKK. In 2019. pic.twitter.com/pDlhIiTFDJ # p #28_39 # ad skipped = true # — Shawnee Sociology (@ShawneeSoc) May 25, 2019 # p #29_39 # ad skipped = true #

# p #30_39 # ad skipped = true #

The fact that there’s actually a kkk rally going down in Dayton today makes my blood boil. Ohio is living in a 20th century nightmare 🤦🏼‍♀️😤 pic.twitter.com/PYgy43C4ib # p #31_39 # ad skipped = true # — haleigh (@haleighharr) May 25, 2019 # p #32_39 # ad skipped = true #

# p #33_39 # ad skipped = true #

Sinclair College in Dayton Ohio pic.twitter.com/3x9XZ9ki0Q # p #34_39 # ad skipped = true # — Dan Sewell (@dansewell) May 25, 2019 # p #35_39 # ad skipped = true #

# p #36_39 # ad skipped = true #

The best snap to come out of all this KKK Dayton Rally bs pic.twitter.com/dbdvzq5S1j # p #37_39 # ad skipped = true # — ariel™ (@fruitgayke) May 25, 2019 # p #38_39 # ad skipped = true #

# p #39_39 # ad skipped = true #

# p #40_39 # ad skipped = true #