‘Here’s the reality’: CNN’s Jim Acosta fact checks the hell out of Trump’s latest ‘fire hose of falsehoods’

On Thursday, following President Donald Trump’s confused tirade in response to former special counsel Robert Mueller’s speech demolishing the right-wing media narrative that his report exonerated the president, CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta enumerated his lies.

“An angry President Trump gave already exhausted fact-checkers quite a workout today as he opened up a fire hose of falsehoods on special counsel Robert Mueller,” said Costa. “That performance came after the president accidentally appeared to concede that the Russians helped him win the 2016 election. One day after special counsel Robert Mueller left the door open to the possibility that the president has engaged in criminal behavior, Mr. Trump fired back.”

Acosta played a clip of Trump blasting “true Never Trumper Mueller” as “somebody that dislikes Donald Trump” and “didn’t get a job that he requested,” but that “despite $40 million, 18 Trump haters, including people that worked for Hillary Clinton and some of the worst human beings on Earth, they got nothing. It’s pretty amazing.”

“Much of what the president said wasn’t true,” said Acosta. “For starters, the latest estimated cost of the Mueller report and Russia investigation is $25 million, not $40 million. And as for the president’s claim that Mueller was conflicted, former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon told investigators that assertion was ridiculous. The president also said Mueller wanted the position of FBI director, but that’s not true either, according to White House aides who said Mueller did not come in looking for the position, a job he had during the Bush and Obama administrations.”

“Still earlier in the day, the president appeared to make a startling admission tweeting, ‘Russia, Russia, Russia, that’s all you heard at the beginning of this witch hunt hoax and now Russia has disappeared because I had nothing to do with Russia helping me get elected.'” said Acosta. “The president later tried to clear that part up.”

He then played a clip of Trump saying, “You know who got me elected? I got me elected. Russia didn’t help me at all. Russia, if anything, I think helped the other side.”

“Here’s the reality,” said Acosta. “A 2017 U.S. Intelligence community report stated ‘We further assess Putin and the Russian government developed a clear preference for President-Elect Trump.’ And then there’s the president’s personal call for Russian assistance during the campaign.”

