Hope Hicks subpoenaed by the House Judiciary Committee to compel testimony — and documents: report

Hope Hicks (Photo: Screen capture)

Longtime Donald Trump confidante Hope Hicks was subpoenaed by the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, The Daily Beast reports.

“The House Judiciary Committee said on Tuesday it had issued subpoenas for Hope Hicks and Annie Donaldson for testimony and documents related to the committee’s ongoing investigation into obstruction of justice and public corruption by President Trump, his associates, and other members of the administration,” The Beast reported.

Hicks served as White House communications director; Donaldson served as chief of staff for White House counsel Don McGahn.

The deadline to submit documents is June 4th and Hicks’ testimony has been scheduled for June 19th.

“But Hicks occupies a different place in Trump’s solar system than the rest. The president has shown immense affection for his former aide, who served as a top press adviser for this 2016 campaign and during the first year-plus of his administration before leaving to take a job at Fox, the company spun off from Twenty-First Century Fox’s merger with Walt Disney Company,” The Beast reported. “And unlike her contemporaries, she left the White House on strong terms, with Trump even posing for a Rose Garden goodbye photo op with her.”

