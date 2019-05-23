Quantcast

House Intel chair Nadler reveals to MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow new Mueller demands before he’ll agree to testify

By - May 23, 2019
Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York chairs the House Judicial Committee (screengrab)

Former special counsel Robert Mueller is seeking to “testify in private” the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee revealed on Thursday.

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) was asked for a status update on why the American people have yet to hear from Mueller, despite his report having been submitted sixty days ago.

“I think I can say at this point, that he wants to testify in private,” Nadler revealed.

“Why?” MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow asked.

“I don’t know why. He wants — he’s willing to make an opening statement but he wants to testify in private,” Nadler replied.

He said that a transcript would be made public, but that there would not be video of the hearing broadcast on television.

Watch:

