Howard Stern still can’t believe the guy who lusted for his daughter over the radio is president

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump awkwardly hugs daughter Ivanka at the RNC (Screen capture)

Howard Stern still can’t believe one of the wildest guests he’s ever had on his show is president of the United States.

The Sirius satellite radio broadcaster had Donald Trump on his show numerous times over the years, and Stern told “Late Night” host Stephen Colbert the real estate developer-turned-reality TV star-turned president could always be counted on to say something outrageous.

“He was maybe one of the best — top five — guests of all-time,” Stern said. “He was wild, and I thought I was wild! He would start assigning numbers to women and evaluating them.”

Trump was usually prompted to evaluate women by Stern himself, which he didn’t tell Colbert, but the audience booed anyway.

“(He was) a great guest because he would say anything that came into his mind,” Stern said. “He was completely unfiltered. He was talking about (how) his daughter (Ivanka) was the most attractive woman he’d ever met, and how much he thought she was hot.”

“It was wild,” Stern added. “He gets into an argument with the Daily News gossip columnist A.J. Benza. They’re fighting about a woman they both had sex with — on the air. It’s crazy stuff.”

Trump begged him to speak at the Republican National Convention, which ended up featuring D-list celebrities Scott Baio and Antonio Sabato Jr., but Stern has said he strongly supporter Hillary Clinton for president.

“He was calling me all through the campaign — I don’t mean on the air, off the air,” Stern said. He wanted my endorsement. So Donald said, ‘Would you please come to the Republican National Convention and speak on my behalf?’ and I said, ‘Oh my god.’”

“I firmly believed that Donald did not want to run for president,” Stern continued. “I remember, the first time he said ‘I might run for president’ he put out his first book, and I know some of the people involved in this, and they said, ‘Pretend like you’re running for president and you’ll sell a lot of books,’ and he did it and it worked.”

“Second book he put out, it was again like four years later,” Stern added, “and he said, ‘I might run for president,’ and again he said, oh, I’m selling books and it might sell books. So what happened this time? He’s on ‘The Apprentice,’ the ratings were going down, and NBC was balking at giving him a raise, so what did he say? I’ll run for president, I’ll get a lot of press — and I really believe that Donald, this was a gimmick to raise up his salary and keep ‘The Apprentice’ on, and I would bet the farm on that.”

