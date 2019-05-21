Quantcast

In stunning move far right House GOP group votes to condemn Justin Amash over Trump impeachment comments

David Badash, The New Civil Rights Movement

21 May 2019 at 06:28 ET                   
Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) (Gage Skidmore, Flickr)

Members of the secretive Freedom Caucus, the most far-right group in the U.S. House of Representatives, late Monday night voted to condemn Congressman Justin Amash (R-MI) for his remarks that President Donald Trump committed impeachable offensives.

# p #1_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

“We had a good discussion and every single member, I think now based on who was there and our board meeting was probably over 30 members, every single member disagrees and strongly with the position Justin took over the week, and we’re focused on the now,” House Freedom Caucus founder Jim Jordan (R-OH) (photo, center) said, as The Hill reported.

# p #2_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

“I mean, look, we’re focused on the fact that what the FBI did was wrong. We think that [Attorney General William] Barr’s handled himself exactly the way the American people want the Attorney General to handle themselves, and he’s going to get to bottom of all this,” Jordan, widely viewed as a conspiracy theorist, added.

# p #3_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

Rep. Amash (photo, left), a libertarian, is one of the nine founding members of the Freedom Caucus. The Freedom Caucus does not publicly reveal its full membership, but is believed to have about 33 members.

# p #4_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

In a series of 13 tweets over the weekend, Amash said Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report “reveals that President Trump engaged in specific actions and a pattern of behavior that meet the threshold for impeachment.”

# p #5_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

He also accused his fellow Republicans of having not bothered to read the 448-page Mueller report.

# p #6_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

Amash reiterated and defended those tweets in another series of 10 tweets on Monday.

# p #7_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

Former Speaker of the House John Boehner, who was opposed by the nascent Freedom Caucus before he retired, called them “anarchists” in 2017.

# p #8_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

 

# p #9_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

Trump and the GOP ambushed American democracy — but Democrats won’t fight back
