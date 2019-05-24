Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Intel Dem angrily accuses AG Barr of plan to throw US intelligence agencies under the bus to ‘make Trump look good’

By - May 24, 2019
Rep. Jim Hines (D-CT) during an MSNBC interview. Image via screengrab.

Appearing on CNN with host Wolf Blitzer, a Connecticut Democrat who sits on the House Intelligence Committee blasted Attorney General William Barr for going along with Donald Trump’s desire to investigate Justice Department officials and members of the intelligence committee for looking into Trump’s campaign and administration.

# p #1_6 # ad skipped = NULL #

Addressing Trump giving the go-ahead to open the investigation — possibly exposing CIA agents and contacts in Russia and elsewhere — Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) was livid when discussing what Barr was agreeing to.

# p #2_6 # ad skipped = NULL #

“It sort of doesn’t matter what the president says, because the president could not be more wrong,” Himes argued. “Not a single allegation that the president has made has been sustained in this area. Again, the Department of Justice Inspector General report says that the FBI was not motivated by politics.”

# p #3_6 # ad skipped = NULL #

“So facts are not in any way, shape, or form this president’s friend,” he continued. “But I do worry about the fact that somebody who has clearly identified themselves as on the president’s team, that’s Bill Barr, the Attorney General, will selectively pick and choose things that make the president look good and it will be done at the expense of our ability to gather secrets around the world that are important to keeping Americans safe.”

# p #4_6 # ad skipped = NULL #

You can watch below:

# p #5_6 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #6_6 # ad skipped = NULL #

Don't let Silicon Valley control what you see. Get more stories like this in your inbox, every day.

# p #7_6 # ad skipped = NULL #

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
Next on Raw Story >
Trump praises Mitch McConnell for getting him two Supreme Court justices and packing the courts
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

 
 
SEE ALL RAW STORIES

Copyright (c) 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. | PO Box 21050 Washington, DC. 20009
Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, contact [email protected]
Raw Story Announces Partnership with Pulitzer Prize-Winning Reporter
David Cay Johnston

WASHINGTON, D.C. — RawStory.com announced today it
has partnered with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Cay
Johnston as part of a major push into investigative reporting.

Johnston won the 2001 Pulitzer Prize in beat reporting at the
New York Times for exposing inequities in the U.S. tax code.
Most recently, he received a page of President Donald Trump's
tax return, which was featured on Rachel Maddow...
 

LEARN MORE
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 

Google+