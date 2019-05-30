Quantcast

Jake Tapper’s panel rakes ‘remarkably fragile’ Trump over the coals for still freaking about John McCain

By - May 30, 2019
US President Donald Trump has a uniquely combative relationship with the media, which he denounces as "fake news," except in a handful of cases, including his favored Fox News network (AFP Photo/NICHOLAS KAMM)

On Thursday, a panel hosted by CNN’s Jake Tapper ripped President Donald Trump over his “remarkably fragile” temperament when it comes to the late Senator John McCain.

Trump said that a Navy official was “well-meaning” for wanting to hide USS John McCain from Trump’s sight during his trip to Japan.

“What does it say about President Trump– that staffers thought that the sight of a ship named after John McCain’s grandfather and father and him would cause distress on an international trip?” CNN’s Jake Tapper asked.

Tapper also suggested that Trump was “remarkably fragile.”

“It tells you that they were worried about it and they thought maybe something like this has happened before, and particularly with John McCain who clearly is still living in the president’s head,” political commentator Michael Warren said.

“It’s stunning,” Tapper added.

Democratic strategist Karen Finney said that Trump was “thinned-skinned.”

“My God, have some respect. This president does not pass up a single opportunity to trash John McCain, and I can’t imagine how painful that must be for his family,” she said.

Conservative pundit Bill Kristol slammed Trump by saying he is “easily triggered.”

Watch below via CNN:

