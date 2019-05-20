John Oliver picks a fight with Meghan McCain’s husband

John Oliver (HBO)

HBO host John Oliver opened his Sunday episode of “Last Week Tonight” with the decision to talk about something hilarious and somewhat positive instead of diving right into the depressing week of reality.

# p #1_10 # ad skipped = NULL #

EuroVision ended its season in Israel with one of the top bands, Hatari, being a self-described “Icelandic, award-winning, anti-capitalist, techno performance, BDSM band.”

# p #2_10 # ad skipped = NULL #





Oliver explained that the band largely did well because the show has tried desperately to stay away from commenting on politics, but this band went there and people loved them for it, even if they didn’t disagree.

# p #3_10 # ad skipped = NULL #

Ironically, the lead singer responded to their newly-found fame as helping them be “one step closer to our plan to destroy capitalism.” Oliver noted that while some might think the band is unqualified to comment on economic policy, one of the members of the band says that he is the son of the Icelandic ambassador to the U.K.

# p #4_10 # ad skipped = NULL #

“Now, you may be thinking that’s the most embarrassing child of a prominent political figure you’ve ever seen, but let me remind you of the continued existence of Meghan McCain,” Oliver said, before gasping in faux shock at the audience’s reaction.

# p #5_10 # ad skipped = NULL #





“Oh no! Oh no!” Oliver exclaimed to calls from the audience. “Oh, I bet her husband is going to get so mad at me now! What on earth is he going to tweet and then delete? I can’t wait to find out!”

# p #6_10 # ad skipped = NULL #

The reference was to McCain’s husband who went on the attack against “Late Night” host Seth Meyers this week after he and McCain had an extremely civilized conversation about an issue they disagreed on. Meyers used the moment to illustrate that people of different perspectives can talk about politics without turning it into a drama-fest of irrational shouting.

# p #7_10 # ad skipped = NULL #

The following morning, however, McCain’s husband, Ben Domenech, went off on Meyers doing exactly what Meyers was criticizing commentators of doing. Domenech ultimately deleted his tweets, explaining he shouldn’t have lost it.

# p #8_10 # ad skipped = NULL #

Watch the video below:

# p #9_10 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #10_10 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #11_10 # ad skipped = NULL #