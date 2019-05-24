Judiciary Committee could subpoena Mueller to testify in public impeachment hearings: ‘We have the authority’
The House Judiciary Committee is considering issuing a subpoena to special counsel Robert Mueller to compel public testimony that is broadcast to the American people, a member of the body said on Friday.
Twenty-four hours after the chair of the committee, Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), told MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” that Mueller was seeking private testimony, another member returned to the show with an update on the options being considered.
MSNBC host Joy Reid interviewed Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), who was a law professor specializing in Constitutional law at American University.
“Let me ask you, as a logistical matter, if Robert Mueller is still refusing to testify publicly — because it does seem that there is a much greater value for the public to actually hear him speak than to read transcripts of what he’s saying — would an impeachment inquiry enable the Congress to compel his testimony in public?” Reid asked.
“Well, we have the authority to subpoena witnesses,” Raskin replied.
“And so we can ask him to come in and we can subpoena his testimony,” he noted.
Subpoenas aren’t the only thing “on the table” for the committee.
“Impeachment inquiry as a concept is on the table, along with a lot of other things,” Raskin noted. “Today the 25th Amendment has come resurging back into focus, Joy, because of the extraordinary events that took place in the White House.”
Watch: