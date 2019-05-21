Justin Amash running against Trump in 2020 would be ‘a supreme act of patriotism’: Kellyanne Conway’s husband

Composite image of Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) and President Donald Trump, photos by Gage Skidmore.

The first Republican congressman to publicly push impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump is being recruited to challenge Trump in 2020 as a Libertarian, Reason reported Monday.

“With the president and his sycophants in full attack mode, the effort to persuade Amash to join the Libertarian Party and run for president is intensifying,” the magazine explained. “If he were to run as a Libertarian, Amash could have a big effect on the 2020 presidential race.”

Amash would likely be the only Michigan candidate on the 2020 ballot and could potentially get enough third party votes as a conservative running against Trump from the right to cost him the state — and likely re-election with it.

“For this reason, those in the Trump orbit might come to regret running him out of the Republican Party, if that is indeed what happens,” Reason added.

Prominent Republican attorney George Conway said such a bid by Amash would be patriotic.

“This would be a supreme act of patriotism by Rep. Amash,” he wrote.

Conway is married to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, who was the campaign manager for Trump’s 2016 bid.

This would be a supreme act of patriotism by Rep. Amash. https://t.co/QevYInuUGA — George Conway (@gtconway3d) May 21, 2019

