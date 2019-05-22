Quantcast

Kellyanne Conway snapped in Pelosi’s face at doomed infrastructure meeting: ‘That’s really pro-woman of you’

By - May 22, 2019
Kellyanne Conway appears on Fox News (screen grab)

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on Wednesday suggested that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is not “pro-woman” enough.

# p #1_10 # ad skipped = NULL #

After President Donald Trump derailed a meeting on infrastructure, Conway was seen speaking with Pelosi, according to sources who were in the room.

# p #2_10 # ad skipped = NULL #

But the Speaker reportedly declined to speak with Conway in lieu of the president, prompting Conway to snap: “That’s really pro-woman of you.”

# p #3_10 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #6_10 # ad skipped = true #

# p #10_10 # ad skipped = true #

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
