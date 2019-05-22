Kellyanne Conway snapped in Pelosi’s face at doomed infrastructure meeting: ‘That’s really pro-woman of you’
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on Wednesday suggested that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is not “pro-woman” enough.
After President Donald Trump derailed a meeting on infrastructure, Conway was seen speaking with Pelosi, according to sources who were in the room.
But the Speaker reportedly declined to speak with Conway in lieu of the president, prompting Conway to snap: “That’s really pro-woman of you.”
After Pelosi said she was responding to President and not to staff, Conway said: “Really great, that’s really pro-woman of you.” (2/2)# p #4_10 # ad skipped = true #
— Katie Rogers (@katierogers) May 22, 2019# p #5_10 # ad skipped = true #
After Trump walked out, Pelosi talked to Dems. Kellyanne Conway asked her if she had a response forthe president.
Pelosi told Conway: I’m responding to the president, not staff.# p #7_10 # ad skipped = true #
As everyone was leaving, Conway told Pelosi: “that’s really pro-woman of you”
-per source familiar# p #8_10 # ad skipped = true #
— Natalie Andrews (@nataliewsj) May 22, 2019# p #9_10 # ad skipped = true #