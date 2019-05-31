Quantcast
Connect with us


Lindsey Graham gets hammered for reversing himself on Trump tariffs: ‘Go get your shinebox — hypocrite’

Published

2 hours ago

on

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has completely changed his view of tariffs since President Donald Trump threatened them now that he’s enacting them — and social media users were eager to call out his hypocrisy.

The South Carolina Republican and ardent Trump apologist spoke out in January 2017 against the Trump administration using tariffs to punish Mexico for illegal immigration, in a pair of tweets posted less than a week after the GOP president’s inauguration.

“Border security yes, tariffs no,” Graham tweeted at the time. “Mexico is 3rd largest trading partner. Any tariff we can levy they can levy. Huge barrier to econ growth.”

But that was then, and this is now.

“I support President Trump’s decision to impose tariffs on Mexico until they up their game to help us with our border disaster,” Graham tweeted Thursday night, after Trump announced the tariffs on his own Twitter account. “The illegal flows from Central America must stop and Mexico needs to do more.”

“If Mexico does not do more we will have over a million illegal immigrants from Central America next year,” he added. “I don’t like tariffs but in this case it is a national security issue and Mexico needs to change their behavior.”

Other Twitter users mocked Graham’s hypocrisy.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 