Lindsey Graham gets hammered for reversing himself on Trump tariffs: ‘Go get your shinebox — hypocrite’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has completely changed his view of tariffs since President Donald Trump threatened them now that he’s enacting them — and social media users were eager to call out his hypocrisy.

The South Carolina Republican and ardent Trump apologist spoke out in January 2017 against the Trump administration using tariffs to punish Mexico for illegal immigration, in a pair of tweets posted less than a week after the GOP president’s inauguration.

“Border security yes, tariffs no,” Graham tweeted at the time. “Mexico is 3rd largest trading partner. Any tariff we can levy they can levy. Huge barrier to econ growth.”

But that was then, and this is now.

“I support President Trump’s decision to impose tariffs on Mexico until they up their game to help us with our border disaster,” Graham tweeted Thursday night, after Trump announced the tariffs on his own Twitter account. “The illegal flows from Central America must stop and Mexico needs to do more.”

“If Mexico does not do more we will have over a million illegal immigrants from Central America next year,” he added. “I don’t like tariffs but in this case it is a national security issue and Mexico needs to change their behavior.”

Other Twitter users mocked Graham’s hypocrisy.

I don’t understand how having Americans pay more for Mexican products is going to help the immigration issue. — bernadette stratton (@batts1900) May 31, 2019

Tariffs hurt American consumers with higher prices, and even if it does affect the ability of Mexican businesses to sell goods in the US, it will hurt their economy and further incentivize more immigration. — James Howlett (@JamHowler) May 31, 2019

