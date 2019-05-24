Quantcast

Lindsey Graham lashes out at ‘delusional’ Pelosi: She is trying to coverup ‘crazy’ Dems’ support for impeachment

By - May 24, 2019
Sen. Lindsey Graham (Fox News)

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) joined in President Donald Trump’s attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and accused her of trying to distract from an internal Democratic Party struggle over impeachment.

The House speaker and Trump have traded insults since Pelosi accused him of engaging in coverup, and Graham went on “Fox & Friends” to defend Trump from growing impeachment talk.

“The Democrats are going to get him re-elected,” Graham said. “I don’t think you can become a nominee of Democratic Party without embracing impeachment. If you are a House member in the Democrat caucus you’re going to get a primary if you vote against impeachment, because the people who want to impeach this president have lost their mind and they’re driving the Democratic Party over an edge between what President Trump accomplished for this country and how crazy they have become, he’s going to get re-elected.”

Graham warned that Pelosi would lose her job if she didn’t embrace impeachment, and he said the House speaker was going after Trump to hide the intraparty challenge to her authority.

“The people she is in charge of lost their mind when it comes to Trump — a coverup,” Graham said, in a “well, I never” tone.

“Bob Mueller, remember that guy, the guy everybody trusted?” Graham added. “He will be fair to the country, fair to the president. We got 400-something pages, Trump gave 1.4 million documents to the special counsel. His attorney, White House counsel, testified for 30 hours. His chief of staff went to testify in front of Mueller and he had, he answered written interrogatories. What did Donald Trump cover up regarding Mueller? Nothing.”

“Now, if he’s fighting back against a bunch of crazy people trying to destroy his life,” he continued, “that is not covering anything up. The House Judiciary Committee is trying to retry the Mueller case. Mueller, to me, was the final word. They want to go through everything and do it all over again and get a different outcome. You’re not covering anything up when you’re fighting a bunch politicians trying to destroy you and your family. When it came time to cooperate with an independent man of the law, President Trump never claimed executive privilege.”

“Here is what I would say is being covered up — the division in the Democratic Party,” Graham concluded. “When she said there is no division in the House, either she is delusional or she is misleading us.”

