Local community furious after Arkansas woman hangs black mannequin next to Confederate flag

Social media users in Little Rock, Arkansas, were disturbed and outraged at a neighbor’s post, which appeared to show a mannequin hanging from a tree next to a confederate flag, reports Fox 16.

“This day of time, there’s no place for it,” Ricky Allen told Fox 16. “I saw a video of a noose, of a person of color, hanging from it. It’s kind of disturbing.”

“It’s heartbreaking to know neighbors in the neighborhood is like that,” says Allen.

Another neighbor concurred. “I saw that Rebel Flag and I found out it [was] someone near my home — it’s very disturbing,” says Sims. “It is a free country but it’s very offensive.”

But the Arkansas woman who put it up denies any radicalized intentions.

“Well, hell, I’ll take it down. This is a Halloween decoration – a Creeper. You know the movie Jeepers Creepers,” the woman told local reporters.

Watch: